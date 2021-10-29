Prep football: Quarterfinal pairings and Friday's scoreboard

Quarterfinal pairings
Games Friday
Class 5A
West Des Moines Dowling (7-3) at Southeast Polk (9-1)
Iowa City High (9-1) at Cedar Rapids Kennedy (10-0)
Pleasant Valley (8-2) at West Des Moines Valley (8-2)
Ankeny (8-2) at Cedar Rapids Prairie (8-2)
Class 4A
Decorah (7-3) at Winterset (8-2)
Webster City (8-2) at Cedar Rapids Xavier (9-1)
Bondurant-Farrar (9-1) at Waverly-Shell Rock (9-1)
Council Bluffs Lewis Central (8-2) at Indianola (9-1)
Class 3A
Sergeant Bluff-Luton (8-2) at Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (10-0)
Independence (9-1) at Humboldt (10-0)
Nevada (9-1) at Harlan (10-0)
Solon (10-0) at West Delaware (9-1)
Class 2A
People are also reading…
Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (7-3) at West Lyon (8-2)
OABCIG (9-1) at Southeast Valley (9-1)
Williamsburg (7-3) at West Marshall (9-1)
North Fayette-Valley (9-1) at Waukon (9-1)
Class 1A
West Sioux (9-1) at Underwood (10-0)
ACGC (9-1) at Van Meter (10-0)
Sigourney-Keota (10-0) at Dike-New Hartford (10-0)
MFL Mar-Mac (8-2) at Dyersville Beckman (8-2)
Class A
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn (8-2) at West Hancock (10-0)
Logan-Magnolia (9-1) at Woodbury Central (9-1)
North Tama (7-2) at Grundy Center (8-1)
Wapsie Valley (7-2) at East Buchanan (8-1)
8-Player
Remsen-St. Mary’s (10-0) at Don Bosco (8-2)
Kee High (9-1) at Easton Valley (10-0)
Audubon (9-1) at WACO (10-0)
Newell-Fonda (8-1) at CAM (9-0)
Friday’s Scoreboard
Class 5A
Southeast Polk 57, Johnston 7
West Des Moines Dowling 38, Linn-Mar 13
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 23, Dubuque Senior 9
Iowa City High 47, Urbandale 21
West Des Moines Valley 35, Ankeny Centennial 21
Pleasant Valley 42, Cedar Falls 14
Ankeny 42, Waukee Northwest 3
Class 4A
Decorah 14, North Scott 10
Winterset 24, Clear Creek-Amana 17
Cedar Rapids Xavier 45, Burlington 8
Webster City 57, Norwalk 20
Waverly-Shell Rock 42, Cedar Rapids Washington 14
Bondurant-Farrar 36, Fort Dodge 9
Indianola 41, Carlisle 0
Council Bluffs Lewis Central 46, Spencer 16
Class 3A
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 49, Sioux Center 7
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 44, Algona 14
Humboldt 47, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 6
Independence 26, Benton Community 6
Harlan 45 Ballard 0
Nevada 34, ADM 26
West Delaware 48, Grinnell 0
Solon 24, Davenport Assumption 17
Class 2A
West Lyon 35, Spirit Lake 7
Central Lyon 42, Clear Lake 7
Southeast Valley 50, Iowa Falls-Alden 13
OABCIG 34, Green County 14
Williamsburg 35, Prairie City-Monroe 0
West Marshall 26, Mid-Prairie 14
Waukon 40, Camanche 0
North Fayette-Valley 27, Monticello 14
Class 1A
Underwood 35, Western Christian 0
West Sioux 45, Ridge View 20
ACGC 34, South Central Calhoun 14
Van Meter 42, Woodward-Granger 0
Dike-New Hartford 35, Pella Christian 14
Sigourney-Keota 18, Columbus Catholic 7
Dyersville Beckman 24, West Branch 7
MFL Mar-Mac 21, Iowa City Regina 7
Class A
West Hancock 21, South O’Brien 7
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 26, North Butler 7
Woodbury Central 35, Southwest Valley 0
Logan-Magnolia 34, Mount Ayr 7
Grundy Center 6, Earlham 0
North Tama 12, Lynnville-Sully 8
Wapsie Valley 7, North Linn 6
East Buchanan 12, Lisbon 8
8-player
St. Mary’s 46, Kingsley-Pierson 6
Don Bosco 54, GTRA 20
Easton Valley 60, English Valleys 7
Kee High 42, Turkey Valley 40
WACO 50, Martensdale-St. Mary’s 8
Audubon 62,. Montezuma 14
CAM 46, Fremont-Mills 20
Newell-Fonda 39, Lenox 14