QUARTERFINAL PAIRINGS

Prep football: Quarterfinal pairings and Friday's scoreboard

prep-logo-ihsaa copy.jpg

Quarterfinal pairings

Games Friday

Class 5A

West Des Moines Dowling (7-3) at Southeast Polk (9-1)

Iowa City High (9-1) at Cedar Rapids Kennedy (10-0)

Pleasant Valley (8-2) at West Des Moines Valley (8-2)

Ankeny (8-2) at Cedar Rapids Prairie (8-2)

Class 4A

Decorah (7-3) at Winterset (8-2)

Webster City (8-2) at Cedar Rapids Xavier (9-1)

Bondurant-Farrar (9-1) at Waverly-Shell Rock (9-1)

Council Bluffs Lewis Central (8-2) at Indianola (9-1)

Class 3A

Sergeant Bluff-Luton (8-2) at Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (10-0)

Independence (9-1) at Humboldt (10-0)

Nevada (9-1) at Harlan (10-0)

Solon (10-0) at West Delaware (9-1)

Class 2A

Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (7-3) at West Lyon (8-2)

OABCIG (9-1) at Southeast Valley (9-1)

Williamsburg (7-3) at West Marshall (9-1)

North Fayette-Valley (9-1) at Waukon (9-1)

Class 1A

West Sioux (9-1) at Underwood (10-0)

ACGC (9-1) at Van Meter (10-0)

Sigourney-Keota (10-0) at Dike-New Hartford (10-0)

MFL Mar-Mac (8-2) at Dyersville Beckman (8-2)

Class A

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn (8-2) at West Hancock (10-0)

Logan-Magnolia (9-1) at Woodbury Central (9-1)

North Tama (7-2) at Grundy Center (8-1)

Wapsie Valley (7-2) at East Buchanan (8-1)

8-Player

Remsen-St. Mary’s (10-0) at Don Bosco (8-2)

Kee High (9-1) at Easton Valley (10-0)

Audubon (9-1) at WACO (10-0)

Newell-Fonda (8-1) at CAM (9-0)

Friday’s Scoreboard

Class 5A

Southeast Polk 57, Johnston 7

West Des Moines Dowling 38, Linn-Mar 13

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 23, Dubuque Senior 9

Iowa City High 47, Urbandale 21

West Des Moines Valley 35, Ankeny Centennial 21

Pleasant Valley 42, Cedar Falls 14

Ankeny 42, Waukee Northwest 3

Class 4A

Decorah 14, North Scott 10

Winterset 24, Clear Creek-Amana 17

Cedar Rapids Xavier 45, Burlington 8

Webster City 57, Norwalk 20

Waverly-Shell Rock 42, Cedar Rapids Washington 14

Bondurant-Farrar 36, Fort Dodge 9

Indianola 41, Carlisle 0

Council Bluffs Lewis Central 46, Spencer 16

Class 3A

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 49, Sioux Center 7

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 44, Algona 14

Humboldt 47, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 6

Independence 26, Benton Community 6

Harlan 45 Ballard 0

Nevada 34, ADM 26

West Delaware 48, Grinnell 0

Solon 24, Davenport Assumption 17

Class 2A

West Lyon 35, Spirit Lake 7

Central Lyon 42, Clear Lake 7

Southeast Valley 50, Iowa Falls-Alden 13

OABCIG 34, Green County 14

Williamsburg 35, Prairie City-Monroe 0

West Marshall 26, Mid-Prairie 14

Waukon 40, Camanche 0

North Fayette-Valley 27, Monticello 14

Class 1A

Underwood 35, Western Christian 0

West Sioux 45, Ridge View 20

ACGC 34, South Central Calhoun 14

Van Meter 42, Woodward-Granger 0

Dike-New Hartford 35, Pella Christian 14

Sigourney-Keota 18, Columbus Catholic 7

Dyersville Beckman 24, West Branch 7

MFL Mar-Mac 21, Iowa City Regina 7

Class A

West Hancock 21, South O’Brien 7

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 26, North Butler 7

Woodbury Central 35, Southwest Valley 0

Logan-Magnolia 34, Mount Ayr 7

Grundy Center 6, Earlham 0

North Tama 12, Lynnville-Sully 8

Wapsie Valley 7, North Linn 6

East Buchanan 12, Lisbon 8

8-player

St. Mary’s 46, Kingsley-Pierson 6

Don Bosco 54, GTRA 20

Easton Valley 60, English Valleys 7

Kee High 42, Turkey Valley 40

WACO 50, Martensdale-St. Mary’s 8

Audubon 62,. Montezuma 14

CAM 46, Fremont-Mills 20

Newell-Fonda 39, Lenox 14

