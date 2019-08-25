CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Falls High began its football preseason with plenty of questions.
That’ll happen when you lose productive seniors like Jack Campbell, Logan Wolf, Jackson Leistikow, Matthew Cook, Sam Gary, Jackson Frericks, Tate Johnson, Nathan King, Ben Saak, Justin Campbell, Dakota Southworth, Jackson Gilbert, Chip Custer, Tyson French, Tien Porter, Brady Hoth and David Louviere from a 12-1 team that played for the 2018 state championship.
Day by day, head coach Brad Remmert is finding the answers to those questions as the Tigers march toward their season-opener Friday against Ames in the UNI-Dome.
“Things are progressing,” said Remmert. “We’re getting better in some areas.
“In the offensive backfield, we knew we had our quarterback, Cael Loecher, coming back. We have two tailbacks rolling in there now who have both done a very good job in Bo Grosse and Ryan Ostrich.
“Our linebackers are getting better every day. We graduated all three. Eli Mickey and Caiden Barnett have done a good job at the inside positions and both could be tough kids. They just need reps.
“At receiver, we had Ben Sernett coming back. Some other guys like Landon Wolf are stepping in and doing some things at wideout.”
You have free articles remaining.
The offensive line is another rebuilding area for Cedar Falls.
“They’re becoming a little more consistent,” noted Remmert. “They’re still young and still making some mistakes, but we’re challenging them with some things we are doing. We’re hoping as we simplify it heading into our first game, things will slow down for them.”
Remmert would like to rotate seven or eight players up front. He said Mike White, Sawyer Jacobson, Logan Saak and Drew Hoth have established themselves so far.
“It’s a little different than last year when we had five starters coming back,” said Remmert. “One thing about this group, they are big kids ... 6-4, 6-5, 275, 280. They have good size. We just need to figure out how to utilize it.”
Remmert and his staff held an intrasquad scrimmage Friday that provided a setting that will help resolve most of the lingering questions.
“I think that will tell a lot about solving some personnel things and finalizing what we want to do going in to play against Ames,” said Remmert. “We’ll go 1s vs. 1s a lot. We’re just going to get our kids a ton of reps and see if we can’t get that first unit locked in on both sides of the ball.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.