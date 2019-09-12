Webster City (2-0)
Waterloo East (0-2)
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
- When: Friday, 7:15 p.m.
- Where: Memorial Stadium, Waterloo
- Last week: Webster City beat Spencer, 22-20. East lost to Iowa City Liberty, 14-0
- Last meeting: Webster City won a wild, 45-36 game in 2018 where the Lynx scored the final nine points of the game after the Trojans had tied it at 36-all on a 70-yard TD pass from Dylan Reyes to Tyrell Newman.
- What to watch: It's been two straight close calls for the Trojans, who will look to break through against the Lynx. East has shown improvement across the board in its two losses as it looks to pick up its first win since 2017. The Trojans have been balanced offensively with 396 passing yards for Reyes, and Kjuan Owens and Alex Glover combining to rush for 216 yards on 44 carries. Newman leads the team with 11 catches for 100 yards. For the second consecutive week, the Trojans will face a run-oriented offense and a unique one, too. The Lynx are one of the few teams in the state to run a single-wing and have attempted just eight passes in victories over Gilbert and Spencer. Trey Mathis has rushed 46 times for 238 yards and six scores, and Garrett Whitmore has 229 on 29 carries. Each back has gone over 100 yards in both games.
- East coach Xavier Leonard: On Webster City, "They run one of those huddles where they are close to the ball, turn around and snap it. You have to be prepared for that. You might get them for a three-yard loss and then they will hit you for a 15-yard gain. They are very well-coached and it is going to be a tough one."
On East, "We are fighters. We continue to fight, and we don't lay down. I just tell them to keep working hard. I'm very proud of them. We've got the athletes to get stuff done. So, despite being 0-2, I'm proud of the guys."
