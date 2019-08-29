Waverly-Shell Rock

Returning letterwinners

Player;Ht.;Wt.;Year

Offensive linemen

Jeremy Chaplin;6-2;230;Sr.

Caleb Siech;6-4;260;Sr.

Jentry Staack;5-7;195;Sr.

Cole Kramer;6-0;170;Sr.

Wide receiver

Jonathan Wessel;5-8;150;Jr.

Tight end

Tyler McNally;6-2;180;Sr.

Defensive linemen

Cole Kramer;6-0;170;Sr.

Jeremy Chaplin;6-2;230;Sr.

Brayden Wolf;6-1;180;Sr.

Linebackers

Cael White;6-1;185;Sr.

Payton Leonard;5-11;170;Sr.

Tyler McNally;6-2;180;Sr.

Chase Carpenter;6-0;200;Jr.

Punter

Cody Langreck;6-0;180;Sr.

Schedule

August

30;at North Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

September

6;Clear Lake, 7:30 p.m.

13;Crestwood, 7:30 p.m.

20;at New Hampton, 7:30 p.m.

27;at Decorah, 7:30 p.m.

October

4;West Delaware, 7:30 p.m.

11;at Waterloo East, 7:30 p.m.

18;Independence, 7:30 p.m.

25;at Charles City, 7:30 p.m.

2018 results

Regular season (8-1)

Aug. 23;W-SR 35, North Fayette Valley 21

Aug. 30;W-SR 35, Clear Lake 7

Sept. 7; W-SR 7, Crestwood 0

Sept. 14;W-SR 13, New Hampton 6

Sept. 21;Decorah 30, W-SR 14

Sept. 28; W-SR 30, West Delaware 24

Oct. 5; W-SR 38, Waterloo East 14

Oct. 12;W-SR 27, Independence 0

Oct. 19;W-SR 47, Charles City 0

Playoffs

Oct. 26;North Scott 39, W-SR 9

Playoff history

Total playoff appearances: 23 (9 consecutive)

Most recent playoff appearance: 2018

Top finishes: Won the 3A state title in 1990 and 1992.

Key matchup

Waverly-Shell Rock

at Decorah

Sept. 27, Decorah

This district opener ended up deciding the title between the top two teams in Class 3A, District 3 last season. A 30-14 loss meant Waverly-Shell Rock had to open on the road in the playoffs instead of hosting its first round game. The Go-Hawks and Vikings both feature plenty of depth in what should become a physical game. Waverly-Shell Rock's experienced line could set the tone for a successful season.

Players to watch

ETHAN FLEGE: After starting one game and playing half of another as a back-up, Flege will be running the Go-Hawk offense his senior season.

TYLER MCNALLY: The split end will help break in Flege at quarterback as he returns with 368 receiving yards and four touchdowns. McNally also recorded 31.5 tackles and played a role in four sacks in 2018.