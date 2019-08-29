WAVERLY — Playoff appearances have become the expectation for a Waverly-Shell Rock football program that has reached postseason play the past nine years.
The Go-Hawks’ most recent playoff trip was the product of a strong record against quality opponents, as the state’s new RPI system allowed W-SR to reach the 2019 field alongside district champion Decorah. The absence of a district title, however, meant a lengthy bus trip to Eldridge where W-SR’s season came to an 8-2 end after a 39-9 first-round exit.
“I think it would have been nice to have that game at home,” W-SR coach Mark Hubbard said. “Our players understand that if you want to play at home in the playoffs then you’ve got to win the district.”
Hubbard enters his 13th season at W-SR with a 78-45 record at the school and a rock solid foundation at the line of scrimmage. Starters Jeremy Chaplin, Caleb Siech, Jentry Staack and Cole Kremer return to the offensive line. Kramer, Chaplin and Brayden Wolf are back on the three-man defensive front.
“As much as any position on the field, the offensive line experience is huge,” Hubbard said. “It’s not just their experience on the field, but it’s that extra year or two that they gain in the weight room. The physicality of playing on the offensive line is directly related to what happens in the weight room. That’s been evident with those guys and their physical development.”
The veteran line will help buy time for senior quarterback Ethan Flege. He made one start and played half of another game after starter Luke Velky went down with an injury last season.
“Ethan has done a good job in the offseason,” Hubbard said. “He did a good job last year. He’s a phenomenal leader.”
The Go-Hawk backfield will turn to junior Jonathan Wessel to fill the void left by physical, 1,181-yard rusher Ben Hemer’s graduation.
“He’ll be a guy that we call on early and often,” Hubbard said. “He’s low to the ground. He’s got exceptional vision and he’s extremely hard to tackle in space.”
Tyler McNally enters his senior season as a valuable two-way difference-maker. Playing through an ankle injury last season, McNally still led the Go-Hawks with 368 receiving yards and four touchdowns. His seven tackles for loss at linebacker were the team-high.
“He’s a guy that needs touches,” Hubbard said of his splint end. “We’re going to try and be as creative as we can and get his hands on the ball.”
In addition to McNally, Chase Carpenter, Cael White and Payton Leonard return as starters within the linebacking corps.
“The front seven on defense, they’ve got a lot of experience,” Hubbard said. “A year ago, we put a lot of juniors out there.”
The Go-Hawks’ offseason wasn’t without adversity. Fullback and safety Kaden Dewey tore his ACL during baseball season and will be a valuable two-way starter absent this fall. Within an inexperienced defensive secondary, Hubbard is looking to Donovan Wessel, Cody Langreck, Germain Sagbo, Brady Ramker, Lane McDonald and Grant McDonald as options.
“Our secondary is unproven,” Hubbard noted. “We’ve got good players in the secondary that are just waiting for their chance.”
Playing five games on the road, the Go-Hawks will lean on their physicality in the pursuit of a 10th consecutive postseason appearance.
“You’ve got to win the battle in the trenches and win the turnover battle,” Hubbard said. “And then you’ve got to stay healthy and try to get better every week.”
