Waterloo West

Returning letterwinners

Player;Ht.;Wt.;Year

Quarterback

Carter Maske;5-11;160;Sr.

Running backs

Isaac Tolbert;5-7;155;Sr.

Offensive linemen

Nate Bauler;6-3;220;Sr.

Javarious Burris;6-2;235;Sr.

Adam Teare;6-2;230;Jr.

Jon Wion;5-8;180;Sr.

Receivers

Mondre Lagow;5-10;160;Sr.

Kyler Lyons;6-3;185;Sr.

Renajid Kajtezovic;5-9;170;Sr.

Mason Tomlinson;5-11;185;Sr.

Tight end

Clayton Rottinghaus;6-0;185;Jr.

Defensive line

Micheal Robinson Jr.;5-11;195;Jr.

Adis Sabic;6-0;210;Sr.

Armin Kuljuhovic;6-4;245;Sr.

Linebackers

Nate Ewell;5-11;200;Jr.

Dylan Heiselman;5-8;160;Sr.

Mitch Kayser;5-10;170;Sr.

Defensive backs

Isaac Tolbert;5-7;155;Sr.

Mondre Lagow;5-10;160;Sr.

Kaiden Peverill;5-11;175;Sr.

Placekicker

Renajid Kajtezovic;5-9;170;Sr.

Punter

Armin Kuljuhovic;6-4;245;Sr.

Schedule

August

30;Waterloo East, 7;15 p.m.

September

6;at Mason City, 7 p.m.

13;at Ankeny Centennial, 7 p.m.

20;Des Moines Hooover, 7 p.m.

27;C.R. Jefferson, 7:15 p.m.

October

4;at Dubuque Senior, 7:15 p.m.

11;at Cedar Falls, 7:15 p.m.

18;C.R. Prairie, 7:15 p.m.

25;at Dubuque Hempstead, 7:30 p.m.

2018 results

Regular season (3-6)

Aug. 24;West 34, Waterloo East 20

Aug. 31;West 34, Mason City 0

Sept. 7;Ankeny Centennal 49, West 7

Sept. 14;West 60, Des Moines Hoover 28

Sept. 20;C.R. Jefferson 21, West 19

Sept. 28;Dubuque Senior 27, West 20

Oct. 5;Cedar Falls 55, West 0

Oct. 12;C.R. Prairie 70, West 14

Oct. 19;Dubuque Hempstead 28, West 14

Playoff history

Total playoff appearances: 8

Most recent playoff appearance: 2016

Top finishes: State runner-up in 1975 and 1984

Key matchup

West at

Cedar Falls

Oct. 11, UNI-Dome

The Wahawks could be a 5-1 team by the time this game rolls around, making it a key matchup in the district. Even if it's not a game with playoff implications, it's a metro rivalry.

Players to watch

CARTER MASKE, QB: Completed 197 of 201 passes as the starter a year ago for 1,188 yards and 12 touchdowns with six interceptions.

ISAAC TOLBERT, RB: Top returning rusher after gaining 667 yards (7.8 avg.) with six TDs last season.

MONDRE LAGOW, WR: Top returning receiver after turning 15 grabs into 143 yards as a junior.

MICHEAL ROBINSON JR., DL: As a sophomore starter on the defensive line, Robinson Jr. had 30.5 total tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks in 2018.

NATE EWELL, LB: Started a sophomore last season and is West's top returning tackler after making 47 total stops with four tackles for loss and a sack.