WATERLOO — During a recent visit to a Waterloo West football practice, a rinsed version of Drake’s rap song “Started From The Bottom” reverberated through the morning air.
It’s a tune the Wahawks can relate to after a promising start to their season a year ago went off the rails on the way to an 0-5 record in Class 4A’s District 3.
In at least three of those games, West simply didn’t finish.
“I’ll be honest, I think the competition level kind of ramped up a little bit for our guys,” said veteran head coach Lonnie Moore. “We were young and we took the success a little too much to heart the first four games (a 3-1 record).
“Our five games in district, three of those games we were close and two of them we had the last drive with a chance to win, so that could have turned around easily, but it didn’t and that’s why we brought up ‘Wahawk Tough.’”
That’s the theme this year’s West team is embracing as it tries to get back in the postseason hunt.
“Those are situations where you have to be really tough mentally and physically to finish those games,” said Moore.
This year’s Wahawks return eight players who were starters on offense, six starters on defense and eight more seniors who saw action last season.
They still feel the sting from a year ago.
“Oh, man, it was very disappointing, especially for the seniors who left,” said running back Isaac Tolbert, who led West in rushing last season with 667 yards, six touchdowns and a 7.8 yards-per-carry average. “We thought we were going to be a really good group. I don’t know exactly where it went wrong, but we definitely want to build off that and change that around a little bit ... just be more mentally tough.
“Last year we weren’t as hard in the games or as hard in practice as we should have been.”
Tolbert will be one of the Wahawks’ key playmakers again this season.
“He packs a lot of punch for his size (5-7, 155),” said Moore. “He’s fast and physical and he’s not going to shy away from contact.”
Junior Jeron Shaw is also expected to get plenty of carries in the backfield and give Tolbert a break from a heavy workload as a two-way starter.
West also returns quarterback Carter Maske, who completed 107 of 201 passes (53.2 percent) for 1,188 yards and 12 touchdowns a year ago with six interceptions.
“It’s his time now,” said Moore. “It’s his time to lead this team. He’s trying to figure some things out ... read coverages better, understand what we want. He’s correcting me now if I make a mistake on a play call. You can tell now he’s got some experience in that pocket.”
Lagow is another player who could have a breakout season. He’s the Wahawks’ top returning receiver after making 15 catches for 145 yards a year ago while also playing both ways.
“He’s a four-sport athlete, one of those kids I love,” said Moore. “You’ve got to have those kids out for your team because those are kids who are going to help your team. They’re kids who understanding coaching and everything, and they’re going to work hard.”
West also returns offensive line starters Nate Bauler, Javarious Burris and Adam Teare, along with tight end Clayton Rottinghaus.
Defensively, Micheal Robinson Jr., Adis Sabic and Armin Kuljuhovic are back on the line, Nate Ewell returns at linebacker and Lagow and Tolbert were starters last year in the secondary.
Mitch Kayser, a backup at linebacker last season, said the Wahawks may not be many with around 45 players in camp, but they are united.
“We’ve created a brotherhood,” he said. “Everyone’s got each other’s back. We’ve been working extra hard this summer to be conditioned so no matter what we can step up and play all four quarters when we have to.”
