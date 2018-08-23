Waterloo West (0-0)
at Waterloo East (0-0)
- When: Friday, 7:15 p.m.
- Where: Memorial Stadium, Waterloo
- Last meeting: West won the 105th meeting between the schools last year, 58-6.
- What to watch: A lot of things have changed since the last time these metro rivals played. Low on numbers a year ago, East was forced to play a number of underclassmen against a senior-laden West team. Now, those Trojans return and are looking to snap a five-game losing streak to the Wahawks. East quarterback Dylan Reyes passed for nearly 1,300 yards last season, while helping East snap a 37-game losing streak with a pair of wins in the first three games. Receivers like Tavious Jenkins, Daquavion Walker and Aiden Ernst are back. Running back Kendall Robinson and Ahkil Muhammad are also offensive weapons. There is also better depth and experience on both the offensive and defensive lines. On the flip side, West returns six players with extensive starting experience. The Wahawks had four players who played both ways last year, and two additional defensive starters. West's top offensive threat is 6-foot-2, 200-pound Tanner Pollock, who did a little bit of everything for the Wahawks last year. Pollock completed 6 of 17 passes for 21 yards, rushed the ball 26 times for 227 yards and four scores and caught 10 passes for 181 yards and two more touchdowns.
- West coach Lonnie Moore: "We've been focused on us, taking care of us. We are young and inexperienced. East is much more experienced on both sides of the ball. We've got to make sure we minimize our mistakes, while playing fast and physical. We're going to find out which young guys are ready to play under the lights quickly."
- East coach Xavier Leonard: "Our kids are in good spirits, fired up about getting ready to play West. West is going to have some good athletes. I know they've graduated a lot of seniors the last two years, but they just reload. They are going to be ready to fight and give us hell. We've got to be able to control the line of scrimmage and keep contain. We got in trouble last year when we couldn't keep contain."
