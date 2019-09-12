Waterloo West (2-0) at
No. 2 Ank. Centennial (2-0)
- When: Friday, 7 p.m.
- Where: Ankeny Stadium, Northview Middle School, Ankeny
- Last meeting: Centennial compiled 386 rushing yards during a 49-7 victory at West a year ago.
- Last week: West rolled past Mason City, 54-13. Centennial won at Urbandale, 41-21.
- What to watch: West coach Lonnie Moore's team found the growth it was searching for from Week 1 to Week 2. Now, the Wahawks will be challenged by a physical Centennial team that may have the pieces on both sides of the ball to contend for a 4A state title. The Jaguars, coached by Jerry and Ryan Pezzetti, run a deceptive system on offense with multiple rushers. Last season's rushing leader, Avery Gates, missed last week's win over Urbandale due to injury. Tyler Johnson led Centennial with 125 yards on 21 carries. Centennial's defense has come up with four interceptions through two games. ... While Isaac Tolbert recorded a single-game school rushing record with 343 yards against Mason City, the Wahawks have yet to eclipse 100 passing yards in a game.
- West coach Lonnie Moore: On Centennial's offense, "You’ve got to give your kids some keys, some things that they’ve got to read. We didn’t do a good job of that last year. We’re going to really focus on that this year. ... It all comes down to being physical and doing their job."
On West, "Our passing game has to step up a little bit. It hasn’t been where it needs to be the first two games. Especially against a team like this, you can’t just run the ball the whole time. We’ve definitely got to be able to pass the ball and mix it up on first and second downs."
