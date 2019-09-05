West (1-0)
at Mason City (0-1)
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
- When: Friday, 7 p.m.
- Where: Mohawk Stadium, Mason City
- Last meeting: West running back Isaac Tolbert ran for 165 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries during a 34-0 Wahawk victory in Week 2 of the 2018 season.
- Last week: West entered the fourth quarter with a 20-7 lead before holding on for a 26-19 victory over Waterloo East. Fort Dodge recovered four fumbles and recorded an interception, while adding three big passing touchdowns during a 65-0 win over Mason City.
- What to watch: Wahawk running back Isaac Tolbert recorded 112 first half rushing yards against East last week, but leg cramps kept him off the field in the fourth quarter. West coach Lonnie Moore liked what he saw out of junior Jay Shaw (9 carries, 46 yards, one touchdown), and anticipates Shaw receiving more carries to keep Tolbert fresh. ... While West's senior quarterback Carter Maske completed just 6 of 17 passes for 47 yards, Moore points to drops and as the culprit that prevented the Wahawks from getting more production out of a passing game that had opportunities for more. ... West's coach estimates more players took the field for his team in Friday's opener than any other game in his tenure. Friday's trip to Mason City will provide an opportunity to develop that depth. ... Mason City's last win came against West near the end of the 2017 season. The Mohawks have dropped 11 consecutive games. Brandon Krusey is in his first year as Mason City's head coach. He previously guided North Tama and Grundy Center to a total of six playoff appearances. ... Mason City will test West's offensive line with a large defensive front. The Mohawk offense managed just 77 yards in last week's loss at Fort Dodge.
- West coach Lonnie Moore: "They're a young team. They've got a really good coach. ... He's going to turn things around. Our thing is we're more worried about ourselves instead of Mason City. We've got to make our biggest improvement from week one to week two. We want to have relentless effort and continuous improvement this week."
-- Compiled by Sports Writer Nick Petaros
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.