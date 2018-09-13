Waterloo West (2-1)
at D.M. Hoover (0-2)
- When: Friday, 7 p.m.
- Where: McGrane Stadium, Des Moines
- Last week: No. 5 Ankeny Centennial rocked West 49-7. Des Moines Hoover was leading Des Moines North 21-18 with two minutes remaining when the game was suspended because of multiple gunshots in a parking lot near the stadium.
- Last meeting: These teams haven't played in at least 50 years.
- What to watch: West got a rude wake-up call against Centennial, which scored 49 unanswered points after an early 7-7 tie. The Wahawks finished with just three net yards rushing and 164 in total offense while surrendering 417 rushing hards and 507 in all. This week, West will be trying to start the season at least 3-1 for the third straight year. Individually, quarterback Carter Maske is 37 of 60 for 427 yards and two TDs with one interception. Isaac Tolbert's 185 yards lead the rushing attack, and Tanner Pollock has 83 rushing yards on just seven attempts and a team-best 214 receiving yards on eight catches. He has scored four total TDs. Noah Susong and Nate Ewell lead the defense with 29 and 17 tackles, respectively, including seven tackles for loss and a sack by Susong. ... Hoover lost to Des Moines Roosevelt 31-14 and Indianola 44 -13 in its first two games. The Huskies like to spread the field and throw the football. Jerad Fischer has completed 53 percent of his 72 passes for 421 yards with three interceptions and one TD. Three receivers have at least 100 yards in two games -- TaVon Campbell (13-130, 1 TD), Kenny Quinn (9-128) and Austin Shearon (10-121). Gabe Banks is the leading rusher with 99 yards on 22 carries. Defensively, Angel Lottie has two interceptions.
- West coach Lonnie Moore: On the Centennial loss: "When you play a quality team like that, you see how the speed of the game makes a big difference. It woke our guys up a little bit. We all agreed we've got to practice at that speed to get used to that speed so we can play at that speed."
On Hoover: "They're very similar to us. They spread it out on offense and they have a lot of athletes to get the ball to. Their receivers are really fast and they throw about 70 percent of the time. Defensively, they're going to blitz and bring some pressure. We've got to be ready for that."
