Waterloo West (3-1) at
C.R. Jefferson (0-4)
- When: Thursday, 7 p.m.
- Where: Kingston Stadium, Cedar Rapids
- Last week: West rocked Des Moines Hoover 60-28. Jefferson fell to Cedar Rapids Washington 54-14.
- Last meeting: The J-Hawks edged the Wahawks, 21-17.
- What to watch: West is looking to get district play off on a winning note and avenge a disappointing loss to the J-Hawks a year ago. Jefferson's challenge will be to slow down a Wahawk offense that is averaging 34 points per game overall and 42.7 points in three victories. There are explosive playmakers in the passing game and rushing game. Carter Maske is completing 64 percent of his passes and has thrown for 559 yards and five TDs with just one interception. Tanner Pollock has averaged 24.7 yards per reception with three scores and Amel Saric has 18 catches for 120 yards. Isaac Tolbert leads the ground game with 389 yards (8.6 per carry) and four TDs, and Pollock has averaged 15.6 yards on his 11 attempts with four TDs. Noah Susong is the defensive leader with 29 total tackles, including 7.5 for loss and a sack. ... Jefferson has lost to Cedar Rapids Kennedy (34-0), Muscatine (40-37) and Linn-Mar (33-14) in addition to Washington last week. The J-Hawks have had limited success throwing the ball, completing just 40.5 percent for 285 yards with four interceptions and two TDs. Jacob Thompson leads the rushing attack with 161 yards on 22 carries (7.3 average), Ezeki Leggins has 120 yards and Jackson Snyder has 109. Dymonte Hawkins has 10 pass receptions for 112 yards and two scores. Defensively, Thompson has 30.5 tackles with five TFLs and two sacks, and Kenny Moore has 29.5 tackles.
- West coach Lonnie Moore: "It's the district opener, and one of our goals this season is to win the district title, so this is an important game for us."
On Jefferson: "They've played four tough, quality oopponents. They'll be good and ready to go, just like last year. They're gonna bring some pressure defensively, so we've got to be ready for that."
-- Compiled by Sports Editor Doug Newhoff
