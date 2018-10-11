Waterloo West (3-4, 0-3) at
No. 9 C.R. Prairie (6-1, 3-0)
- Time: Friday, 7:15 p.m.
- Location: Prairie High School Stadium, Cedar Rapids
- Last week: West dropped a 55-0 decision to second-ranked Cedar Falls. Prairie raced past Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 41-6.
- Last meeting: These teams last met in the first round of the 2016 playoffs when Prairie outscored the Wahawks, 66-35.
- What to watch: District play has been tough on West, which has lost twice by seven points or less before last week's blowout. It won't get any easier against No. 9 Prairie. Individually, Carter Maske has passed for 880 yards and 10 TDs for West, Isaac Tolbert has rushed for 567 yards and five scores, Tanner Pollock has 193 rushing yards and 312 receiving yards and Amel Saric has 23 pass receptions for 149 yards. Noah Susong leads the defense with 59.5 tackles, including 10.5 for loss. ... Prairie's single-wing attack is built around the talented and explosive Keegan Simmons, who has rushed for 1,533 yards and 19 TDs while averaging 7.7 yards per carry. Tariq Amir has 631 rushing yards (11.1 per carry). The Hawks have attempted just 75 passes, completing 33 for 511 yards.
- West coach Lonnie Moore: "As a program, we were all disappointed in Friday's game, not just the outcome but the way we played the game. We're a better team than that. This week they are excited to prove they are a better team. Our seniors are doing a great job encouraging the guys to make sure we finish out on a good note."
On Prairie: "It's another ranked team we get the chance to go out and play. Offensively, they do a lot of crazy stuff with their single-wing offense. It all comes down to their all-state running back. They put him all over the field and get him the ball in space. He's strong, he's fast, he's elusive, he's durable. Everything you think of with a great running back, he's got all those qualities."
-- Compiled by Sports Editor Doug Newhoff
