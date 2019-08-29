WATERLOO — A new season has provided optimism for a Waterloo East football program that is looking to chart a different path.
While Trojans have lost their last 15 games, one of head coach Xavier Leonard’s largest rosters could take a step forward. There’s 35 to 40 players on the current varsity roster with 70 total participants in the initial week of practice.
Leonard and his staff have worked to enhance the experience within a group of athletes searching for growth. They had a lock-in at the school prior to attending a team camp that has led into fall workouts.
“I think the kids, they want to come out for football,” Leonard said. “As a coaching staff we’re making it more enjoyable for the kids. We’re concentrating on the little things. The weight program, they’re having fun with that.”
Enhanced conditioning is among the major takeaways from a 2018 season in which the Trojans were often unable to build on strong starts.
“What they learned last year is they’ve got to be able to finish games,” Leonard said. “The first quarter, second quarter is not enough. You’ve got to play hard in the third and fourth. They’re learning that this is a process. It’s not instant.”
Among East’s senior leaders are defensive back/receiver Akhil Muhammad, wideout Tyrell Newman, linebacker Jacob Hanley and quarterback Dylan Reyes. The Trojans bring back their top seven tacklers on a defensive side of the ball that was often forced to start too many possessions following turnovers.
“They have something they want to prove,” Leonard said. “They want to show that they definitely can compete.”
Entering his third season as the starting quarterback, maturity is the word Leonard uses to describe Reyes’ progress. The Trojans’ passer threw for 1,716 yards last season but had 18 interceptions versus 10 touchdowns.
“He’s not always looking to throw the deep ball and not always looking for the big play,” Leonard said of Reyes. “He’s taking what they give and being a smarter all-around football player.”
Complementing Reyes is his top target, Newman, who caught 38 passes for 591 yards last season.
“It’s almost like they’re joined at the hip,” Leonard said. “They know what each other is thinking. Tyrell has been working hard with Dylan to get that timing down.”
East has a variety of athletes poised to take on larger roles this fall.
Christian Zearing has grown at linebacker and Sage Cunningham has developed on the line. Ramir Scott has stepped up at wide receiver alongside receiver and defensive back Aidan Ernst. Cedar Rapids Washington transfer Alexander Grover is an option at running back and defensive end and sophomore Kjuan Owns is set to take a role out of the offensive backfield.
Little will be given to the Trojans this season within a district that includes Decorah, Independence, West Delaware and Waverly-Shell Rock as the favorites.
“There’s no easy game on our schedule,” Leonard said. “We’re a growing program so we’ve got to prove week by week what we can do.”
Assessing his team’s initial workouts the coach added, “I see a bunch of hardworking kids that are dedicated and they’re ready to make a change.”
