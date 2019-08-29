Waterloo East

Returning letterwinners

Player;Ht.;Wt.;Year

Quarterback

Dylan Reyes;6-2;200;Sr.

Running backs

Ahkil Muhammad;5-9;160;Sr.

Chase Niles;5-8;160;Jr.

Offensive linemen

Jacob Hanley;5-11;200;Sr.

Lakey Martin;5-9;240;Sr.

Sage Cunningham;5-8;200;Sr.

Javontez Jefferson-Sisk;5-9;240;Sr.

Christian Zearing;5-10;170;Sr.

Aterryon Williams;5-10;250;Sr.

Christian Thompson;5-7;190;Jr.

Wide receiver

Ahkil Muhammad;5-9;160;Sr.

Tyrell Newman;5-11;165;Sr.

Aidan Ernst;5-9;166;Sr.

Brenden Stigler;6-0;135;Jr.

Ra’Mir Scott;5-10;165;Jr.

Tadarius Sykes;5-10;159;Sr.

Defensive linemen

Lakey Martin;5-9;240;Sr.

Javontez Jefferson-Sisk;5-9;240;Sr.

Christian Thompson;5-7;190;Jr.

Linebackers

Jacob Hanley;5-11;200;Sr.

Christian Zearing;5-10;170;Sr.

Defensive backs

Ahkil Muhammad;5-9;160;Sr.

Dylan Reyes;6-2;200;Sr.

Aidan Ernst;5-9;166;Sr.

Chase Niles;5-8;160;Jr.

Ra’Mir Scott;5-10;165;Jr.

Tadarius Sykes;5-10;159;Sr.

Schedule

August

30;at Waterloo West, 7:15 p.m.

September

6;Iowa City Liberty, 7:15 p.m.

13;Webster City, 7:15 p.m.

20;at Newton, 7:30 p.m.

27;at Charles City, 7:15 p.m.

October

4;Independence, 7:15 p.m.

11;Waverly-Shell Rock, 7:15 p.m.

18;at Decorah;7:30 p.m.

25;West Delaware, 7:15 p.m.

2018 results

Regular season (0-9)

Aug. 24;Wat. West 34, Wat. East 20

Aug. 31;Liberty 18, Wat. East 6

Sept. 7;Webster City 45, Wat. East 36

Sept. 14;Newton 55, Wat. East 33

Sept. 21;Charles City 61, Wat. East 34

Sept. 28;Independence 52, Wat. East 12

Oct. 5;Waverly-S.R. 38, Wat. East 14

Oct. 12;Decorah 48, Wat. East 0

Oct. 19;W. Delaware 53, Wat. East 19

Playoff history

Total playoff appearances: 9

Most recent playoff appearance: 2012

Top finishes: The Trojans haven't been as far as the quarterfinals since their glory days in the early 1970s.

Key matchup

Waterloo East

vs. Waterloo West

Sept. 30, Memorial Stadium

East hasn't defeated its crosstown rival since a 27-21 victory during the Trojans' most recent playoff season in 2012. This opener will provide East an opportunity to show how much progress has been made since last season. Each team returns its starting quarterback from last year's game. West's Carter Maske threw for 192 yards and a touchdown and rushed for two more scores. East's Dylan Reyes ran for two touchdowns, but was picked off twice.

Players to watch

TYRELL NEWMAN: East's receiver finished with 38 receptions, 591 yards and two touchdowns during his junior season. He returns as a leader within the Trojans' receiving corps.

DYLAN REYES: Entering his third year as East's starting quarterback, Reyes is coming off a season in which he passed for 1,716 yards and 10 touchdowns. Reyes also rushed for nine touchdowns last season.