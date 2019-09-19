Waterloo East (0-3)
at Newton (2-1)
- When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
- Where: H.A. Lynn Stadium, Newton
- Last meeting: Newton won a high-scoring affair, 55-33.
- Last week: Webster City edged East, 48-32. Newton defeated Ottumwa, 42-21.
- What to watch: Despite starting the season 0-3, East coach Xavier Leonard hasn’t seen any quit from a team that has been competitive in all three games. During last week’s loss, the Trojans’ coach was pleased with the manner in which players made adjustments to find success over the middle in the passing game. Quarterback Dylan Reyes threw for a season-high 282 yards on 20 completions. Tyrell Newman had seven catches for 146 yards and three touchdowns. East’s defense also buckled down to help the Trojans battle back after digging a 21-0 hole. … Newton features a physical rushing attack with veteran players contributing on misdirection plays. Five Cardinals range from 27 to 33 carries through Newton’s first five games. Quarterback Kyle Long has thrown for 332 yards and three touchdowns.
- East coach Xavier Leonard: "The next step is to continue to work hard and find a way to close out games. The maturity level is there. They’ve all grown up, but it’s finding ways to close out games, to finish teams off when we’ve got them down."
"These guys are very resilient and they will continue to be very resilient. We haven’t even started district play yet and I’m still excited."
