Waterloo East (1-3)
at Charles City (2-2)
- When: Friday, 7 p.m.
- Where: Charles City
- Last meeting: Charles City won last season in Waterloo, 61-34.
- Last week: East rolled to a 41-13 win over Newton, while Charles City topped Oelwein, 33-16.
- What to watch: Both teams have momentum heading into this Class 3A, District 3 opener. East snapped an 18-game losing streak last week in a 28-point win over Newton, while the Comets have won back-to-back games over Union and Oelwein after opening the season with losses by a combined nine points against Crestwood and New Hampton. Charles City is going to give the Trojans a heavy dose of the run. The Comets have run the ball 167 times and passed just 35 times. Trever Heitz is the team's leading rusher with 373 yards, while Jeremiah Chapman has scored three times, including a 97-yard touchdown run. ... East unleashed a potent run game of its own against Newton as sophomore Kjuan Owens ran for 317 yards on 18 carries and four touchdowns. Quarterback Dylan Reyes has passed for 790 yards to give the Trojans balance on offense.
- East coach Xavier Leonard: On his team's first win, "That was a very important win for us. It showed us we could finish a game. It was 14-7 at halftime, it was kind of which East team was going to show up in the second half. Were we going to finish or were we going to fold? And, we finished from the start of the third all the way through the fourth quarter. Great performance by our guys."
On Charles City, "They are kind of an option team. Our defense is going to have to stay at home. Our defensive staff is up for the challenge. We have to have a good week of practice and then the kids are going to get on that bus Friday knowing they are prepared and ready."
