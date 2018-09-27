Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Waterloo East (0-5, 0-1) 

at Independence (4-1, 1-0)

  • When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
  • Where: Lyle Leinbaugh Field, Independence
  • Last week: East opened district play with a 61-34 home loss to Charles City. Independence knocked off rival West Delaware, 31-14.
  • Last meeting: These teams haven't met in recent history.
  • What to watch: Both teams have found success moving the ball with their spread offenses. Independence's dual-threat quarterback Logan Schmitt is passing for 940 yards and 11 touchdowns and rushing for another 520 and nine scores. Sean Geertsema leads the receiving corps with 27 receptions for 467 yards and five touchdowns. Ethan Holt has rushed for 443 yards and five scores. ... East's quarterback Dylan Reyes is up to 1,189 passing yards and nine touchdowns. Tyrell Newman 19 catches for 374 yards and two touchdowns, while Ahkil Muhammad has 17 catches for 206 yards and Aiden Ernst has 13 catches for 204 yards and a score. ... Turnovers and miscues on defense have plagued an East team that has surrendered at least 45 points the past three weeks. After giving up 34 points in a loss to Center Point-Urbana, Independence's defense held West Delaware scoreless over the second half of last week's win.
  • East coach Xavier Leonard: On areas for defensive growth: "I think we can improve as far as outside contain. We had a good film session the other day and they saw their mistakes. It opened up some eyes to some people that you're not as good as you think you are. You need to listen to us. They're starting to wake up."

On Independence: "They run a similar offense to us. They're big, strong, disciplined, but more importantly they are a complete program. We've got to get to that level where we're a complete program too. ... They've got juniors and sophomores out there beating up on people so we're in for a battle."

 

