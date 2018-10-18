Waterloo East (0-8, 0-4)
at West Delaware (4-4, 1-3)
- When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
- Where: West Delaware High School
- Last week: Decorah secured at least a share of a district title over East, 48-0. West Delaware throttled Charles City, 69-28.
- Last meeting: These teams have not met in recent history.
- What to watch: These teams know each other well after scrimmaging during a preseason camp at Upper Iowa. West Delaware ended a string of four consecutive district losses last week, using four fumble recoveries to take control against Charles City. Sophomore running back Cael Meyer led the Hawks with 201 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 23 carries. West Delaware quarterback Nick Casey was 11 of 16 passing for 202 yards and three touchdowns. ... East was shut out for the first time all season last week against district leader Decorah. The Trojans accumulated 141 yards through the air, but a pair of interceptions and a lost fumble prevented East from finding the end zone despite sustaining a couple lengthy drives.
- East coach Xavier Leonard: "They'll come out physical and they'll try to pound you. They've got a good program. It'll be a challenge for us to see if we can get a win out of this season coming out of there. But we're up for the challenge. Our seniors understand it's their last game and our underclassmen understand that we need to build from this game."
