Waterloo East (3-4, 2-1)
at Decorah (3-4, 2-1)
- When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
- Where: Decorah High School, Decorah
- Last week: Waterloo East won for the third time in four games, defeating Waverly-Shell Rock, 14-10. West Delaware handed Decorah its first district loss, 26-20.
- Last meeting: Decorah won 48-0 en route to a district title.
- What to watch: Decorah currently sits 30th and East 36th in the RPI with the district champions plus the top seven ranked schools qualifying for the Class 3A playoffs. ... East has won its previous two true road games this season, defeating Newton and Charles City. The Trojans have continued to show growth following last year's winless campaign. Sophomore running back Kjuan Owens leads the offense with 721 rushing yards, 7.1 per carry, and seven touchdowns. East quarterback Dylan Reyes has thrown for 1,281 yards and seven scores. Tyrell Newman is his top target with 30 catches for 427 yards and four touchdowns. Jacob Hanley's 80 tackles lead an East defense that allowed a season-low 10 points during Friday's win over Waverly-Shell Rock. ... After surpassing 30 points in its previous three games, defending district champion Decorah was held to 20 in last week's setback. Senior quarterback Tucker Young has passed for 781 yards and seven touchdowns versus two interceptions. Andrew Magner leads the corps of rushers with an average of 5.8 yards per carry for a 368-yard total. Cael Luzum's 50 tackles leads the Viking defense.
- East coach Xavier Leonard: "Winning-wise we've got it turned around. We've still got a lot of work to do to get some things fixed. I'm proud of the kids."
On Decorah, "They're very physical defensively. They run to the ball well. They've got a good passing game that we've got to be aware of, too. They scheme stuff very well and we're going to be at their place which is a difficult place to play."
