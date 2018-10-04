East (0-6, 0-2)
at Waverly-Shell Rock (5-1, 1-1)
- When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
- Where: Waverly-Shell Rock High School
- Last week: Independence took advantage of turnovers and cruised past East, 52-12. Waverly-Shell Rock recovered from its first loss of the season with a 30-24 win at West Delaware.
- Last meeting: These teams have not met in recent history.
- What to watch: While East's offense has proven proficient at the moving the ball and the defense has struggled at times, those position groups flipped during Friday's loss to Independence. Trojans coach Xavier Leonard was pleased with how his defense competed, but five interceptions meant the group was often protecting a short field. Leonard added the offensive line has protected well and is stressing more patience from his quarterback while receivers need to find separation. ... Waverly-Shell Rock used the combination of dual-threat quarterback Luke Velky (17 carries, 94 rushing yards, two touchdowns) and running back Ben Hemer (18 carries, 105 yards, one touchdown) to secure a narrow road victory over West Delaware. Velky has passed for 541 yards and rushed for 358, and Hemer has 691 rushing yards. Cael White leads the Go-Hawk defense with 41 tackles, including seven for loss.
- East coach Xavier Leonard: On the Trojans: "We need to make sure we don't shoot ourselves in the foot with turnovers, and get a good early start. If we can get a good early start, we're in every game.
On Waverly-Shell Rock: "Excellent program, well-organized. They're going to have a good defensive line. Their quarterback is a good player. They're physical and they like to run the ball."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.