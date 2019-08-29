Waterloo Columbus

Returning letterwinners

Player;Ht.;Wt.;Year

Running backs

Ray Seidel;5-9;175;Sr.

Kobe Nobis;5-9;175;Sr.

Offensive linemen

Aidan Schmitz;5-9;190;Sr.

Mitchell Carpenter;5-11;250;Sr.

Caleb Vesely;6-2;275;Sr.

Brayden Cole;6-2;220;Sr.

Alex Buser;5-10;185;Jr.

Dallas Westhoff;6-0;185;Soph.

Receivers

Ben Sinnott;6-3;195;Sr.

Cody Hellman;5-9;170;Sr.

Ben Dalrymple;6-1;170;Sr.

Tight end

Cannon Butler;6-5;205;Sr.

Defensive line

Ben Sinnott;6-3;195;Sr.

Cannon Butler;6-5;205;Sr.

Caleb Vesely;6-2;275;Sr.

Brayden Cole;6-2;220;Sr.

Andy Nunez;5-11;180;Jr.

Linebackers

Ray Seidel;5-9;175;Sr.

Dallas Westhoff;6-0;185;Soph.

Alex Buser;5-10;185;Jr.

Gabe Roche;5-9;165;Jr.

David Randall;5-10;175;Jr.

Defensive backs

Kobe Nobis, 5-9;175;Sr.

Joe Dunlay;5-9;165;Jr.

Cody Hellman;5-9;170;Sr.

Ben Dalrymple;6-1;170;Sr.

Alex Feldman;5-6;160;Jr.

Placekicker

Ben Trost;5-11;155;Soph.

Punter

Ray Seidel;5-9;175;Sr.

Schedule

August

30;Iowa Falls-Alden, 7 p.m.

September

6;at Hudson, 7 p.m.

13;at East Marshall, 7 p.m.

20;Vinton-Shellsburg, 7:30 p.m.

27;Oelwein, 7 p.m.

October

4;at Anamosa, 7:30 p.m.

11;Waukon, 7:30 p.m.

18;N. Fayette Valley, 7:30 p.m.

25;at Monticello, 7:30 p.m.

2018 results

Regular season (7-2)

Aug. 24;Columbus 31, Iowa Falls-Alden 14

Aug. 31;Hudson 14, Columbus 0

Sept. 7;Columbus 45, East Marshall 0

Sept. 14;Columbus 51, Vinton-Shellsburg 33

Sept. 21;Columbus 54, Oelwein 0

Sept. 28;Columbus 22, Anamosa 16

Oct. 5;Waukon 38, Columbus 12

Oct. 12;Columbus 35, N. Fayette Valley 34

Oct. 19;Columbus 27, Monticello 21

Playoff history

Total playoff appearances: 11

Most recent playoff appearance: 2010

Top finishes: State champs in 1976 (3A), 1986 (3A) and 2004 (2A). Runners-up in 1984 (3A)

Key matchup

Waukon at

Columbus

Oct. 11, T.J. McLaughlin Field

If the season unfolds as most expect, this game will likely be for the district championship and an automatic playoff berth. Waukon is a perennial 2A power. Columbus wants to be in that conversation, too.

Players to watch

BEN SINNOTT, WR-DE: 21 receptions, 348 yards (16.6 avg.), eight TDs while making 45 tackles with 12 solo tackles for a loss, six sacks and three interceptions last season.

RAY SEIDEL, RB-LB: Ran 121 times for 936 yards (7.7 per carry) with nine TDs. Defensively, made 36 tackles with two TFLs, two sacks and two interceptions a year ago.

KOBE NOBIS, RB-DB: Rushed for 620 yards on 112 carries (5.5 avg.) with one TD, caught 20 passes for 145 yards and a TD and made 31.5 tackles with two TFLs, one sack and two interceptions.

CANNON BUTLER, TE-DE: Was a force on defense with 48.5 tackles, 12 TFLs and five sacks and caught 11 passes for 202 yards (18.4 avg.) with a pair of TDs.