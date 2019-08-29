WATERLOO — Saturday, Oct. 26 was a day last year’s Waterloo Columbus football team won’t forget.
After a 7-2 regular season during which the only losses were to Class A state champion Hudson and Class 2A state runner-up Waukon, the Sailors were denied in their bid to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2010.
“It was so disappointing,” said Columbus senior runningback Ray Seidel. “I remember the Saturday after the game we all came in and had a talk and I remember almost half the team was in tears we were so disappointed we didn’t make it.”
This year’s Sailors have a chip on their shoulder and the manpower to do something about it with nine returning starters and 18 regulars back from a year ago.
“We actually made bracelets for our team that say ‘Unfinished Business’ and ‘Anchor Down,’” said Kobe Nobis, another senior runningback. “We want to do it for the guys last year because they worked their butts off in the weight room and everything like that to come so far and not make it.”
Seidel ran for 936 yards (7.7 avg.) and nine touchdowns last season and also caught 16 passes. Nobis added 620 rushing yards, 20 pass receptions and two TDs. Two-way standouts Ben Sinnott and Cannon Butler also return. Sinnott made 45 tackles with 12 for a loss, six sacks and three interceptions while also catching 21 passses for 348 yards (16.6 avg.) and eight scores. Butler, a UNI football commit, finished with 48.5 tackles, 12 TFLs and five sacks to go with his 11 pass receptions for 202 yards and two TDs.
Up front, Aidan Schmitz, Caleb Vesely and Mitchell Carpenter are returning starters while the defense returns starters Joe Dunlay and Dallas Westhoff. Kicker Ben Trost is back, too.
“Last year, I feel like it was a huge step for us,” said Nobis. “After going 1-8 and 2-7 the previous years, I feel like we just took a big step in the right direction.”
The Sailors also feel like they still have something to prove.
“We’ve talked about proving last year wasn’t a hoax,” Nobis noted. “We want to prove that we worked hard for that and we didn’t just get lucky last year.”
Nobody will take Columbus lightly this season, added Butler.
“We definitely have kind of a bounty on our heads where people want to see if we’re still the same and they want to take us down and beat us,” he said.
You have free articles remaining.
The Sailors are more than talented athletes, noted head coach Brad Schmit, who is in his sixth season.
“They really enjoy each other, too, which you can’t say enough about,” said Schmit. “They’re all best buddies and they have great camaraderie. They’re guys who provide a lot of production and they practice hard. The younger guys see that and their peers see that and that just equates to good practices, which equates to success.
“Our numbers aren’t great ... 9 through 12 I think we’ve got like 33 kids, but our top 15 I think are better than most and not just Class 2A. Our top 15 are tough across the board.”
Columbus will have a new quarterback this season in sophomore Carter Gallagher.
“He’s doing a really good job with the RPOs,” said Nobis. “He’s been reading it right almost every single time. He is new in the system so he doesn’t know all the reads and everything like that yet, but I feel like we have the potential to make some big plays this year.”
The stars are aligned for a big season.
“We’ve known this group was going to be successful if they put the work into it,” said Schmit. “Last year we learned how to win. We were in those tight games and we had guys stepping up and making plays in the clutch. That something you can’t coach. This group had won in the past at the lower levels, but they learned to win at the varsity level, which we all know is tough.
“Now our goal is we want to go out and dominate across the board.
“Three years ago we were starting six sophomores. Some even played a little varsity when they were freshmen. Now it’s nice to have those guys who have been in those tight battles.
“They’ve also seen the opposite end. Nobody likes coming in on Saturday knowing you didn’t take care of business. I think that’s what’s great about this group of seniors. They have perspective from both sides. They’ve been through the dark times, but they’ve also seen how fulfilling and how awesome it was to be part of what we had last year.”
This time, the Sailors want the Saturday after the regular season to be different.
“We’ve got the guys to compete with everybody, I feel like,” said Nobis. “It’s all in our heads. We’ve got to go out there thinking we can win every game and thinking we can run through everybody and just play how we know how to play.”
