Wat. Columbus (2-1)
at Vint.-Shells. (0-3)
- When: Friday, 7 p.m.
- Where: Karr Athletic Complex, Vinton
- Last week: Columbus throttled East Marshall 45-0 behind a balanced offense (212 yards rushing, 193 passing) and a punishing defense that allowed just 28 net yards. Vinton-Shellsburg dropped a 12-7 battle to Oelwein.
- Last meeting: These teams last met during the 1995 season with Columbus posting a 45-0 shutout.
- What to watch: Columbus can become the first Sailors team to start a season 3-1 since 2005. It starts with the defense, which has allowed just 28 total points in three games and an average of only 143 yards of total offense. Donald Patnode has 28 tackles and Ben Sinnott and Cannon Butler 15 apiece. Sinnott has eight tackles for loss and three sacks and Butler five TFLs and two sacks. Offensively, Columbus quarterback Parker Westhoff is 37 of 65 passing for 434 yards and four TDs with two interceptions, Kobe Nobis has 264 rushing yards (5.1 per carry), Ray Seidel has 131 rushing yards (6.2 per carry) and Kaden Ludwig's 186 yards top the receiving corps. ... Vinton-Shellsburg features a run-oriented attack. The Vikings have completed 15 of 44 passes for 152 yards while Jose Wilson has rushed for 277 (7.3 per carry). Sam Griffith leads the receivers with seven catches for 75 yards and a TD. Defensively, Isaac Wiley has 22.5 tackles, including 4.5 for losss and 2.5 sacks, and Luke Beyer has 21.5 with 3.5 TFLs.
- Columbus coach Brad Schmit: On Columbus' start: "One of the things we've talked about and something one of my former coaches tells me, we haven't done anything yet. We've won two games and we want to stay positive with these guys and let them know they're doing good things, but at the same time they've got to stay hungry. The kids come out ready to practice, ready to get better, ready to compete. That's what it takes to get Ws. You win during the week."
On Vinton-Shellsburg: "They're a tough, downhill team that's going to try to run the football. they're not going to hide what they're trying to do."
