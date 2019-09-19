Vinton-Shellsburg (2-1)
at No. 6 Columbus (3-0)
- When: Friday, 7 p.m.
- Where: T.J. McLaughlin Field, Waterloo
- Last week: The Vikings lost for the first time, 21-14, to Oelwein. Columbus posted its second shutout in as many weeks, 48-0 over East Marshall.
- Last meeting: Columbus won 51-33 in Vinton last season.
- What to watch: The Sailors are on the verge of doing something that hasn't been done in 15 years. The last Columbus team to win its first four games was the 2004 Class 2A state championship squad, which won its first five games when current head coach Brad Schmit was the Sailors' quarterback. Behind a strong defense, Columbus is up to No. 6 in the latest 2A rankings. As for Friday's opponent, the Vikings have scored at least two touchdowns in all three of their games and are led by quarterback Brooks Erickson, who has passed for 282 yards and four scores and has rushed for three touchdowns. Jose Wilson is Vinton-Shellsburg's leading rusher with 249 yards. The Vikings have forced eight turnovers (five interceptions, three fumbles) in three games. Sam Griffith and Erickson each have two interceptions. ... The Sailors continue to move the ball efficiently both through the air and on the ground. Carter Gallagher has passed 439 yards and has an 8-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Ray Seidel has rushed for 351 yards and five scores, and Ben Sinnott has 18 catches for 292 yards and seven scores.
- Columbus coach Brad Schmit: On Vinton-Shellsburg, "Sitting where we are at, we are going to get a lot of teams' best shot. We've got to come out and execute at a high level."
On a 4-0 start, "I brought that up to them yesterday and it wasn't to toot the horn of those guys and that team I was lucky enough to be part of. It was just to understand, we do have something special brewing. We try to focus on the present and not worry about past or future. If you do that, focus on day to day, invest time in quality practices for a common mission, good things are going to happen. This group gets that."
