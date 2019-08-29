LA PORTE CITY — It’s been a tough year for the Union Community football family.
In December, head coach and Dysart native Joe Hadachek resigned after a highly successful 12-year tenure. In July, longtime assistant coach Adam Gassman lost his battle with cancer.
In some respects, the 2019 season couldn’t come fast enough for a Knights program eager to carry on a rich tradition that includes a state championship in 2011, a runner-up finish in 2016, 11 straight playoff appearances, eight or more wins six times in the last nine years and just one sub-.500 season since 2010.
“There are a lot of expectations, but that’s good,” said new head coach Jared Pospisil. “It keeps us motivated and keeps us moving forward.”
Pospisil, a former defensive back at South Dakota, has been part of that tradition. He was defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach from 2008-2012. He stepped away after his first child was born, but his love for the game and for coaching pulled him back as a volunteer assistant last season.
Now he is embracing the opportunity to carry on what Hadacheck and others have built.
“It’s helped that we have such an experienced coaching staff,” said Pospisil, who was able to retain most of the previous staff. “I’m really blessed to have this group of guys so we have something the kids could anchor to and help us through the transition.
“Our numbers are kind of down, but the guys here are working hard, performing well and learning well.”
Pospisil isn’t reinventing the wheel on the chalkboard.
“We’ll be very similar,” he said. “We’ll make a few tweaks here and there, but we have the same defensive coordinator in Todd Carlson and he does a great job and will run a similar system. Scott Denner is our new offensive coordinator. He’s been here several years and has done a fantastic job creating this offense kind of in his image. He has taught the guys very well so far and I’m excited to see it unleashed.”
The Knights don’t have a lot of experience returning with just three returning starters on each side of the ball. They lost their quarterback, leading rusher, top three receivers and top six tacklers.
One of the returning veterans is Brayden Grosse, who is coming off a superb junior season when he rushed for 638 yards and 12 touchdowns, passed for 59 yards on seven completions in 15 attempts, caught 12 passes for 132 yards and two TDs, made 23.5 tackles and intercepted four passes.
“Brayden Grosse is going to be a young man to watch,” said Pospisil. “He played very well last year. He was able to be put into several different positions and excel at those whether it was running or receiver.
“Liam Stone will be a good anchor for us on the offensive line. He’s done very well in the offseason. Marc Mahood has a thundering leg and we’re asking him to do a little more for us on offense and defense, too.
“Seth Wirtz and Hunter Heitmann are back at linebacker. Hunter will be our play caller at linebacker. He’s a hard-nosed kid who did really well in the weight room this summer.”
Pospisil said the Knights are a hungry team after going 6-4 with a first-round playoff exit.
“I think we were a little disappointed,” he said. “Getting to the playoffs was a great goal, but we wanted a good showing while we were there. It was a tough way to end the season.
“The guys have bounced back and rallied back. I think they’re wanting to do better this year, and they’ve taken measures to do so.”
