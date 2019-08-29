Union Community

Returning letterwinners

Player;Ht.;Wt.;Year

Runningback

Brayden Grosse;5-9;153;Sr.

Offensive linemen

Liam Stone;5-11;335;Sr.

Linebackers

Seth Wirtz;5-10;151;Sr.

Hunter Heitmann;5-9;181;Sr.

Defensive backs

Brayden Grosse;5-9;153;Sr.

Schedule

August

30;at Dyersville Beckman

September

6;North Fayette Valley

13;at Charles City

20;Dike-New Hartford

27;at Benton Community

October

4;at Roland-Story

11;Vinton-Shellsburg

18;at Nevada

25;West Marshall

2018 results

Regular season (6-4)

Aug. 24;Union 26, Dyersville-Beckman 13

Aug. 31;Union 22, N. Fayette Valley 15

Sept. 7;Charles City 21, Union 20

Sept. 14;Dike-New Hartford 35, Union 22

Sept. 21;Union 34, Benton 6

Sept. 28;Union 44, Roland-Story 8

Oct. 5;Union 45, Vinton-Shellsburg 13

Oct. 12;Union 23, Nevada 20

Oct. 19;West Marshall 26, Union 16

Playoffs

First round;Waukon 40, Union 11

Playoff history

Total playoff appearances: 12

Most recent playoff appearance: 2018

Top finishes: Won the 3A state title in 2011. Runner-up in 2016.

Key matchup

West Marshall

at Union

Oct. 25, La Porte City

West Marshall is a team several of the district's coaches consider the preseason favorite. The Trojans were also the only team to defeat Union in district play last season.

Players to watch

BRAYDEN GROSSE, RB: Did a little of everything a year ago, rushing for 638 yards and 12 TDs, completing 7 of 15 passes for 59 yards, catching 12 passes for 132 yards and two TDs, making 23.5 tackles and intercepting four passes.

SETH WIRTZ, LB: Top returning tackler after making 34 stops with five tackles for a loss.

HUNTER HEITMANN, LB: Stepping into a leadership role on defense after playing in a backup capacity a year ago and making 15.5 stops.

MARC MAHOOD, PK: Knocked home a pair of field goals and converted all four of his PAT attempts last season. Will see action on offense and defense this year.