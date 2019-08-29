SUMNER — The transition has been smooth, and that is just how Jacob Coyle wanted it to be.
After four years as an assistant coach for Brad Mohs at Sumner-Fredericksburg, Coyle was named the new head coach last year after Mohs decided to retire from the position.
“It has been pretty smooth thus far,” Coyle said of the transition.
The Cougars are coming off a trip to the Class 1A playoffs and a 7-3 season, but Coyle and his staff are in the process of trying to build depth and find new starters after a huge graduating class.
Sumner-Fredericksburg returns just eight letterwinners and a handful of starters.
“We lost a large number of players who were not only seniors, but some very talented seniors and very good leaders not only on our team but in our school,” Coyle said. “We’ve got a lot of young juniors that didn’t see a lot of time except for two or three. They need to step up and play confident, not think too much, for sure. Our communication has to be good to keep people in the right spots.”
The cupboard is not empty.
Quarterback Brandon Meyer returns after completing 62 of 125 passes for 890 yards and nine scores. Kelby Olson is back after leading the team in both rushing (550 yards, nine touchdowns) and receiving (15 catches, 350 yards, four scores).
“Brandon has become a lot more vocal,” Coyle said. “He’s been asking a lot more quality questions and you can see he feels more comfortable back there. It is kind of all coming together for him and that is exciting. He really dove into the playbook and is seeing the big picture of how it is going to all work out.”
Other key returners include linemen Colton Yungtum and Dalton Block, running back Blake Biermann and athletes Nathan Zupke and Cayden Bergman.
Biermann was third on the team in tackles last year with 54.5, including 5 1/2 for loss. Block recorded 47 tackles, including eight solo tackles for loss.
Punter Kody VanEngelenburg returns after averaging 38.1 yards on 39 punts.
“We have some pieces to fill in at offensive and defensive line, really need some juniors to step up there,” Coyle said. “I’m very pleased with our new offensive system. We are going to spread it out a little more, more of a pistol set to try to utilize our playmakers and our athleticism.”
Coyle said a big key is just getting total buy-in from his team.
“Sticking together, playing together,” Coyle said. “It is always a cohesion thing, especially when you are playing a lot of new guys. It’s got to be a big family, a big family that trust each other and we are still getting that buy-in, but they are off to a good start.”
