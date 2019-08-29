Sumner-Fredericksburg

Returning letterwinners

Player;Ht.;Wt.;Year

Quarterback

Brandon Meyer;5-10;175;Sr.

Running backs

Kelby Olson;6-0;190;Sr.

Blake Biermann;5-10;190

Offensive linemen

Colton Yungtum;5-9;195;Sr.

Defensive linemen

Colton Yungtum;5-9;195;Sr.

Dalton Block;6-2;240;Sr

Linebacker

Blake Biermann;5-10;190

Defensive backs

Brandon Meyer;5-10;175;Sr.

Cayden Bergman;6-0;180;Sr.

Punter

Kody VanEngelenburg;6-0;180;Jr.

2019 schedule

Aug. 30;Postville

Sept. 6;at South Winneshiek

Sept. 13;North Fayette-Valley

Sept. 20;at MFL Mar-Mac

Sept. 27;Lake Mills

Oct. 4;at Osage

Oct. 11;at Denver

Oct. 18;Aplington-Parkersburg

Oct. 25;at North Butler

2018 results

Regular season (7-2)

Aug. 24;Sum.-Fred. 42, Postville 7

Aug. 31;Sum.-Fred. 44, S. Winneshiek 8

Sept. 7;Sum.-Fred. 26, N. Fayette-Valley 22

Sept. 14;Sum.-Fred. 44, MFL Mar-Mac 0

Sept. 21;Sum.-Fred. 32, Lake Mills 7

Sept. 28;Osage 22, Sum.-Fred. 14

Oct. 4;Sum.-Fred. 16, Denver 13

Oct. 12;Apl.-Park. 21, Sum.-Fred. 6

Oct. 19;Sum.-Fred. 42, North Butler 0

Playoffs

First round: Van Meter 42, Sumner-Fredericksburg 16

Playoff history

Total playoff appearances: 8

Most recent playoff appearance: 2018

Top finishes: Before joining forces, Fredericksburg won the Class A title in 2001 and finished second in 2002.

Key matchup

Sumner-Fred.

at Osage

Oct. 4, Osage

The Cougars opened 5-0 last year before dropping a 22-14 decision to the Green Devils at home in week two of district play.

Players to watch

BRANDON MEYER, QB: The Cougars' veteran signal-caller hit 62 of 125 passes for 890 yards and nine TDs last season.

KELBY OLSON, RB: Made an impact both rushing (550 yards, nine TDs) and receiving (15 catches, 350 yards, four TDs) a year ago.