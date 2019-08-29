Osage

Returning letterwinners

Player;Ht.;Wt;Year

Running back

Zach Williams;5-10;185;Sr.

Receivers

Thor Maakestad;6-2;183;Sr.

Gage Belz;6-2;188;Sr.

Offensive linemen

Noah Sletten;6-3;215;Sr.

Mason O'Malley;5-11;186;Sr.

Zach Duren;5-10;216;Sr.

Matt Olson;5-11;203;Sr.

Defensive linemen

Noah Sletten;6-3;215;Sr.

Mason O'Malley;5-11;186;Sr.

Conner Smith;6-1;255;Sr.

Linebackers

Zach Williams;5-10;185;Sr.

Gage Belz;6-2;188;Sr.

Defensive backs

Spencer Mooberry;6-3;180;Jr.

Colin Muller;5-11;181;Jr.

Thor Maakestad;6-2;183;Sr.

2019 schedule

Aug. 30;at Clear Lake

Sept. 6;Saint Ansgar

Sept. 13;at West Hancock

Sept. 20;Garner-Hayfield

Sept. 27;at Denver

Oct. 4;Sumner-Fredericksburg

Oct. 11;at North Butler

Oct. 18;Lake Mills

Oct. 25;Aplington-Parkersburg

2018 results

Regular season (7-2)

Aug. 24;Clear Lake 55, Osage 40

Aug. 31;Osage 36, Saint Ansgar 31

Sept. 7;West Hancock 48, Osage 28

Sept 14;Osage 52, Garner-Hayfield 26

Sept. 21;Osage 32, Denver 20

Sept. 28;Osage 22, Sum.-Fred. 14

Oct. 5;Osage 60, North Butler 0

Oct. 12;Osage 42, Lake Mills 30

Oct. 19;Osage 34, Apl.-Parkersburg 7

Playoffs

First round: West Branch 56, Osage 14

Playoff history

Total playoff appearances: 11

Most recent playoff appearance: 2018

Key matchup

Osage at

Clear Lake

Aug. 31, Clear Lake

While it is a non-district game and the season-opener, the Green Devils want to set the tone early against one of the top teams in Class 2A.

Players to watch

THOR MAAKESTAD, WR: Hauled in 39 passes for 863 yards and 13 TDs.

GAGE BELZ, WR: Caught 47 passes for 991 yards and seven TDs last year.

ZACH WILLIAMS, RB: Coming off a junior season when he rushed for 1,094 yards and 11 TDs.

NOAH SLETTEN, DL: Racked up a school record 13.5 tackles for loss with 7 1/2 sacks a year ago.