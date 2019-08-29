OSAGE — A great season came to a crashing halt in the 2018 playoffs for the Osage Green Devils.
It ended far short of the huge goals Osage had set.
With seven starters back on offense and eight on defense, the Green Devils’ 2019 goals are even larger as they ramped up preparations for the season-opener at Clear Lake on Aug. 31.
“These guys are so focused,” head coach Matt Finn said. “There has been no rah-rah, motivational stuff. They’ve just been showing up and going to work, which has been a lot of fun.”
Even with a large number of returning players, the Green Devils do have some questions to answer.
Who will replace Brett Bobinet, now at Simpson College, and his 2,864 passing yards and 31 touchdowns? Is there another receiver who can match Hayden Meek’s school-record 57 catches?
Finn says the answers are already in camp.
Colin Muller, a 5-foot-11, 186-pound junior who was an all-district safety in 2018, is set to take over at quarterback. As a back-up last year, Muller completed five of eight passes for 29 yards.
“There has not been much of a competition,” Finn said. “Colin has taken the job and has continued to evolve. He is a pretty cerebral kid, athletic, too. We’ve installed a lot of things and he has handled the complexity of our scheme.
“We really haven’t skipped a beat.”
At receiver, Osage had three players last year with more than 800 receiving yards apiece and two of them return.
Gage Belz hauled in 47 passes for 991 yards and seven scores, and Thor Maakestad caught 39 balls for 863 yards and 13 scores for a team that averaged 36 points a game. Belz set a school single-season record with his yards, and his 1,243 career yards are also a school record. The 13 touchdown catches by Maakestad is a single-season record.
“We are expecting things out of those guys, expecting them to carry the load,” Finn said.
Add to that mix senior running back Zach Williams, who rushed for 1,094 yards and 11 scores and four returning offensive linemen — Noah Sletten, Mason O’Malley, Zach Duren and Matt Olson.
As Muller continues to get more comfortable with the offense, the faster Finn will ask him to go in a fast-paced, high-octane offense.
“I’m not kidding, we are in the two-minute offense all of the time,” Finn said. “We are still shoring up some things, some new offensive stuff, getting our protocol down and being more smooth pre-snap right now. Our defensive coordinator is loving life right now because we are not snapping the ball every seven seconds.”
Defensively, Sletten set a school record with 13 1/2 tackles for loss from his defensive line spot last year, including 7 1/2 sacks. Williams was also stout from his linebacker spot, ranking second on the team in tackles with 70, including seven for loss.
Finn knows a lot of the Green Devils’ opponents are pointing in his team’s direction this season.
“Nick Saban calls that ‘rat poison’ any time you think you have arrived,” he said.
