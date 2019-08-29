OELWEIN — Nobody knows better than Bob Lape what it takes to compete at the top level of Class 2A football.
Lape did it for more than two decades as an assistant coach before 11 seasons as the head coach just up the road at North Fayette Valley where his teams won a state championship in 2014, reached the semifinals five times and won at least 10 games in six of his seasons. He owns a career record of 93-32.
Now he is taking on a new challenge at Oelwein. The Huskies haven’t been to the playoffs since 2011. A three-win season a year ago broke a stretch of six straight seasons where they went a collective 2-52.
“My wife is from here and I lived here earlier in my life,” said Lape. “When the job came open I just decided to apply.
“We’re going to see what happens. We’ll try to instill some of the things I believe in and feel are important as far as coaching and teaching and life in general. We’re going to try to make a difference in some kids’ lives.”
Lape has some talent to build around.
Mason Kunkle was a third-team all-state defensive end last season (35 tackles, 20 tackles for a loss, 7.5 sacks) who also caught 24 passes for 256 yards and a touchdown. Cameren Palmer hauled in 40 passes for 398 yards and three TDs and averaged 27.5 yards with a TD on kickoff returns. Nick Dittmer, Gage Voshell, Ethan Thomas, Adam Deaner, Christian Stoler, Richard Tournier and Damon Melchert and Andrew Roete are veterans, too.
“The transition for me has been pretty easy,” said Lape. “I know a lot of people in town, and the kids are really open. They’re eager to please, eager to work and do the things they need to do to turn it around a little bit.
“I’m still trying to figure things out a little bit and get kids in the right places. With Palmer and Dittmer and Thomas, they’ve run at state track. They’ve got some speed, and we’re excited about them. Gage Voshell is going to be a good player for us.”
The Huskies are learning a new system. Lape built his North Fayette Valley teams around a low-risk, punishing, wing-T offense that wore opponents out. It’s logical to assume Oelwein will now feature a heavy dose of that, as well.
“It’s going to look a lot different,” said Lape. “We’re not going to veer too far off the path.”
One position that was up for grabs in the preseason was quarterback.
“At quarterback, we’ve got a three-man race with senior Andrew Roete, who hasn’t played quarterback since he was a freshman and Jacob King, a junior who has played it, and Duncan Tripp, a sophomore who has played it,” said Lape.
“It’s been a healthy battle. It might be a time where we might end up platooning those guys a little bit. They’re working hard, but everything is different for them. I’m asking them to do different things than they’ve been asked to do in the past.”
The challenges are clear, but they aren’t insurmountable.
“I think part of it is just getting the kids to believe in themselves and having the confidence it takes to have success,” said Lape. “I think it’s here. We have some ability to go out and be competitive and win some games.”
