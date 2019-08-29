Oelwein

Returning letterwinners

Player;Ht.;Wt.;Year

Receivers

Cam Palmer;5-9;150;Sr.

Nick Dittmer;6-2;170;Sr.

Mason Kunkle;6-4;220;Jr.

Offensive linemen

Adam Deaner;6-1;180;Sr.

Christian Stoler;6-2;290;Soph.

Gage Voshell;5-10;185;Jr.

Richard Tournier;5-9;180;Sr.

Damon Melchert;5-11;260;Jr.

Defensive linemen

Mason Kunkle;6-4;220;Jr.

Cooper Smock;5-7;250;Jr.

Linebackers

Gage Voshell;5-10;185;Jr.

Andrew Roete;5-9;150;Sr.

Defensive backs

Ethan Thomas;5-11;170;Sr.

Cam Palmer;5-9;150;Sr.

Nick Dittmer;6-2;170;Sr.

Schedule

August

30;at Independence

September

6;at Jesup

13;Vinton-Shellsburg

20;Charles City;

27;at Waterloo Columbus

October

4;at Waukon

11;North Fayette Valley

18;Monticello

25;at Anamosa

2018 results

Regular season (3-6)

Aug. 24;Independence 51, Oelwein 14

Aug. 31;Oelwein 40, Jesup 27

Sept. 7;Oelwein 12, Vinton-Shellsburg 7

Sept. 14;Charles City 12, Oelwein 6

Sept. 21;Waterloo Columbus 54, Oelwein 0

Sept. 28;Waukon 46, Oelwein 16

Oct. 5;N. Fayette Valley 24, Oelwein 6

Oct. 12;Monticello 50, Oelwein 14

Oct. 19;Oelwein 44, Anamosa 35

Playoff history

Total playoff appearances: 7

Most recent playoff appearance: 2011

Top finishes: The Huskies have won just two postseason games

Key matchup

N. Fayette Valley

at Oelwein

Oct. 11, Oelwein

Regardless how the season goes, this one will be an emotional matchup with Bob Lape leading his new Oelwein team against his former team. "It's going to be difficult," said Lape. "I was there a long time."

Players to watch

CAMEREN PALMER, WR-DB: Caught 40 passes for 398 yards and three scores last season and averaged 27.5 yards on eight kickoff returns with a touchdown.

NICK DITTMER, WR-DB: Had 10 receptions for 109 yards and a score and made 23.5 tackles.

MASON KUNKLE, DL-HB: Was a third-team all stater after making 35 tackles with 20 TFLs and 7.5 sacks and catching 24 passes for 256 yards and a TD.

GAGE VOSHELL, LB-OL: Top returning tackler (49 tackles, 2.5 TFLs).

JACOB KING, QB: Takes over at QB after going 9 of 13 for 90 yards with one interception last season.