Oelwein (2-2) at
No. 5 Columbus (4-0)
- When: Friday, 7 p.m.
- Where: T.J. McLaughlin Field, Waterloo
- Last week: Columbus topped Vinton-Shellsburg 30-14 while Oelwein fell at Charles City, 33-16.
- Last meeting: Columbus cruised to a 54-0 triumph last season.
- What to watch: With head coach Bob Lape taking over after a long, successful run at North Fayette Valley, the Huskies are beginning to look a lot like Lape's old TigerHawks. That means a relentless ground game that is averaging 259.8 yards per game and an opportunistic defense that likes to bring plenty of pressure. QB Jacob King is just 11 of 19 for 170 yards with three interceptions and one TD, but Gage Voshell already has 761 rushing yards and Ethan Thomas another 200. ... Columbus had some issues with penalties last week -- 15 of them -- that hampered the offense. The Sailors will look to avoid those flags and get their offense moving consistently. They average 134.8 passing yards and 207.5 rushing yards. Carter Gallagher has completed 35 of 58 passes (60.3 percent) for 532 yards and eight touchdowns with one interception. Ray Seidel has rushed for 584 yards (9.7 per carry) and six TDs and Ben Sinnott leads the receiving corps with 18 catches for 292 yards and seven TDs.
- Columbus coach Brad Schmit: On the Sailors, "Things are going well. We were given a little test on Friday where we had to battle through some adversity with the flags and the flow of the game. I think ultimately the guys did a pretty good job of kind of bowing their backs in the second half."
On the first 5-0 start since 2004, "We're definitely sitting on some milestones that are nice to be sitting on, but we're not going to hang our hats on any of that. We're not satisfied with just being 4-0. This week, we want to get to 5-0."
On Oelwein, "Coach Lape's over there now and we've seen him a number of times when he was at North Fayette Valley. He's about as good a coach as there is not only in the state but I think around the country. He's got them coached up and he's got them running his brand of football. Our job will be to stop the run and hopefully force them to throw it a little bit because that's not what they want to do
