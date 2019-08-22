WEST UNION -- North Fayette Valley hasn't been itself the last two football seasons.
Consecutive years with a losing record and no trip to the playoffs? That hasn't happened since 1998 and '99.
New head coach Justin Heins was part of that rich tradition as a player and more recently as an assistant coach. Some of his players lived it, too, growing up in families where dads and uncles helped set a standard of football excellence that rivals any in Class 2A.
"A couple of our coaches have kids in there who have been around the program," noted Heins, a former multi-sport start at North Fayette High and then a stalwart on the defensive line at the University of Northern Iowa.
"One of our linemen's uncle was a good lineman for us in 2004. Some of these kids were around it a lot when things were rolling. They're kind of anxious to get it back."
Heins will build his 2019 team around six seniors and a dynamic junior class.
"Experience for the most part," Heins said of the biggest challenge his team faces. "That junior class is good. They were undefeated last year in JV. Hopefully we get them up to varsity speed early on."
Heins has continuity and years of experience on his coaching staff. They know what has made the TigersHawks successful in the past, starting with a relentless wing-T offense.
"Pretty much our base stuff is still our base stuff," he said. "I will have a different take on some things and push some different things. Will it look exactly the same? No.
"Maybe if we go 10 for our first 10 passing, we'll start chucking it all over the place," Heins joked. "Seriously, this spring when I took over somebody asked if we were going to switch it up. Our staff has been running the same stuff for more than 20 years. They know the ins and outs of it. We'll stick with what we know best."
Two of last year's top rushers are back in Liam McIntyre (635 yards, nine TDs) and Trey Darnall (250 yards, three scores). Kole Johnson, primarily a receiver on offense last season, is taking over at quarterback.
"Kole was probably going to play some there last year, but he smashed a finger right before last season started," said Heins. "He plays a pretty good defensive end for us, and we're looking forward to him having the reins at quarterback."
Other returning starters include Austin Koch and Kale Rodgers, who will likely have roles on both sides of the ball.
Joel Grimes has been a pleasant offensive surprise after returning to football for the first time since he was a freshman.
The good news for Heins and his squad is that the TigerHawks aren't that far removed from their glory days under Ron Wymer and Bob Lape, who left after last season and took over at Oelwein.
Just three seasons ago, they were 10-1. Five years ago, they were 13-1 state champions. Even last year's 3-6 disappointment could have gone much differently. Four of North Fayette Valley's six losses were by one score.
"If we clean up a few mistakes here and there and flip those games the other way we're looking at 6-3 or maybe 7-2," noted Heins. "We were tied with Union late and they ran a fake punt for a TD. We gave up three long touchdowns to Sumner-Fredericksburg. They only had about 200 yards of offense but 150 of it was on those three plays. We lost a one-point game to Columbus.
"Good teams win those games."
