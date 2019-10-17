N. Fayette Valley (4-3, 2-1)
at No. 7 Columbus (6-1, 2-1)
- When: Friday, 7 p.m.
- Where: T.J. McLaughlin Field, Waterloo
- Last week: North Fayette Valley topped Oelwein and former coach Bob Lape, 42-22 while Columbus fell to No. 1-ranked Waukon 20-7.
- Last meeting: Columbus pulled out a 35-34 victory a year ago in Fayette.
- What to watch: This is a big game with playoff implications for both teams. North Fayette Valley, under new coach Justin Heins, ranks second in Class 2A rushing with 2,029 yards. Liam McIntyre has 814 on 135 carries with eight TDs, but four TigerHawks have rushed for at least 240 yards. Quarterback Kole Johnson only averages 11 passing attempts per game but has thrown for 605 yards. ... Columbus has done a lot of things well to date. Ray Seidel leads the ground game with 995 yards and 11 TDs (9.5 yards per carry) and Kobe Nobis has 231 yards (10.0 avg.). Carter Gallagher has completed 54 percent of his 106 passes for 822 yards and 11 TDs with just two interceptions. Ben Sinnott has 27 receptions for 410 yards and 10 TDs. Defensively, Dallas Westhoff is the leading tackler (68.5) and Cannon Butler has 46 tackles, 13 solo tackles for loss and a sack. Sinnott has 31.5 tackles, nine solo TFLs and five sacks. The Sailors have also been effective in the kick return game, averaging 32 yards on kickoff returns and 19.7 on punt runbacks, both of which rank among the top six in Class 2A.
- Columbus coach Brad Schmit: "I could tell after the game (last week's loss to Waukon) when I was talking to them and looking at them and seeing their reactions and the look in their eyes, they knew it was a tough loss but at the same time is was kind of a good, humbling moment. We know now where we need to be effort-wise and execution-wise if we want to play late into November, which we're more than capable of doing. When adversity hits, how do you respond? Do you come out like gangbusters and play great football these next two weeks?"
- On North Fayette Valley: "They're probably in a position where if they win out they're probably a top 16 RPI team. I'm sure the message they're getting all week is, 'Hey, let's go knock these guys off and win the next two and put ourselves in position to make the playoffs. They run an offensive system that's hard to prepare for but fortunately for us, we prepared for it once already this year with Coach Lape at Oelwein. They do a lot of the same stuff with a few tweaks."
