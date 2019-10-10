No. 1 Waukon (6-0, 2-0)
at No. 5 Columbus (6-0, 2-0)
When: Friday, 7 p.m.
Where: T.J. McLaughlin Field, Waterloo
Last meeting: Current Waukon quarterback Creed Welch passed for 268 yards and four touchdowns during a 38-12 win over Columbus.
Last week: Waukon dominated Oelwein, 55-14. Columbus made adjustments after a slow start and controlled Anamosa, 42-0.
What to watch: This showdown for the district lead is as big of a game Waterloo Columbus has hosted since a meeting with Dyersville Beckman in the second round of the 2010 playoffs. Waukon is ranked No. 1 in the Iowa High School Athletic Association’s RPI and Columbus sits No. 2. The Sailors are pursuing their first playoff appearance since the 2010 season. … This year’s Columbus team appears equipped to handle the moment. The Sailors have played ahead of the sticks on offense, averaging 8.7 yards per play. Quarterback Carter Gallagher has passed for 788 yards with 11 touchdowns and just two interceptions, while Ray Seidel leads Columbus’ rushers with 930 yards on 91 carries. Columbus has only lost one fumble this season. … Waukon has become a power during coach Chad Beerman's tenure, and is attempting to reach the Dome for the fourth time in seven seasons. The Indians followed up their 2017 state championship run with a semifinal appearance last year. Columbus coach Brad Schmit says it will be important to stop the run and pressure the quarterback as Waukon ranks third in Class 2A with 2,508 yards of total offense. Quarterback Creed Welch joins Dawson Baures and Ethan O’Neil as rushers with over 30 carries. The mobile Welch has passed for 1,350 yards and 18 touchdowns versus two interceptions.
Columbus coach Brad Schmit: On Waukon, "They do a lot of great things in the pass game. They’re going to throw it about 70% pass to 30 run, which is a little different than they have been in the past. They do have a lot of weapons on the offensive side of the ball. They’ve got a lot of experience in big games."
"It is a very large game, but we’ve got to block out all the exterior things going on. … It is a tall task facing these guys, because not only do they have great players, they’re coached up extremely well. We’re looking forward to the challenge."
— Compiled by Sports Writer Nick Petaros
