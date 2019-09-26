MANCHESTER — Class 3A’s No. 7-ranked Independence is looking like a complete team four weeks into the season.
The Mustangs enter Friday’s 7:30 p.m. rivalry game and district opener at West Delaware with momentum building into a full gallop.
Independence (4-0) is coming off a 42-0 win over a Center Point-Urbana team that defeated the Mustangs one year prior and has outscored its first four opponents by a cumulative total of 199-21.
Through dominance, Coach Justin Putz has seen growth in the defensive secondary the past two games. Logan Schmitt is a key leader at safety, while the Independence linebackers have also improved their pass coverage.
On offense, Schmitt’s experience has helped Independence find another gear. The senior quarterback is 47 of 65 passing for 653 yards and nine touchdowns versus two interceptions. He has also rushed for 587 yards and 10 scores.
“He’s been a good player for us going back to his sophomore year,” Putz said. “He’s taken the next step. I think he’s getting more efficient with the ball. His completion percentage is a little bit higher. He’s getting us in the right place and making some reads in the run and pass game.”
Schmitt has found a variety of teammates to target following the graduation of leading receiver Sean Geertsema, who caught 40 passes for 666 yards and seven touchdowns last season. Brayden Holt, Brady Webb and Kaleb Lamphier each have more than 10 receptions, while standout linebacker Cole Davis has moved from tackle to tight end on offense and has three touchdown catches.
Independence will be challenged by a youthful West Delaware team (2-2) that dropped its opener by two points to Wahlert before playing No. 2 Cedar Rapids Xavier tough during a 28-12 defeat last week.
“They’ve got some young kids out there — a lot of juniors and sophomores,” Putz said, assessing West Delaware. “When you have a younger team you can definitely see development.”
West Delaware has a strong trio of playmakers behind a solid line. Quarterback Jared Vos has thrown for 457 yards. Cael Meyer has 334 rushing yards and three touchdowns, and receiver Kyle Kelley has caught 11 passes for 214 yards and a score.
“It’s going to be a really good test,” Putz said. “We’ve got to match their physicality. They’re really big up front.
“Their running backs are physical, their ends are physical. Then Vos has a good amount of wiggle in him at quarterback. He can scramble and throw the ball down the field.”
What figures to be a district with plenty of parity adds to the excitement for an Independence team that has already created some buzz.
“Once you get into district play there’s no nights off,” Putz said. “If you have a night off, you’re going to lose.”
