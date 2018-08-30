No. 1 Hudson (1-0)
at Columbus (1-0)
- When: Friday, 7 p.m.
- Where: T.J. McLaughlin Field, Waterloo
- Last week: Columbus won at Iowa Falls-Alden, 31-14. Hudson prevailed at Jesup, 46-8.
- Last meeting: Hudson secured a 41-16 win over Columbus in 2009.
- What to watch: A Columbus football program looking to turn the corner provided some answers coach Brad Schmit was looking for during a 31-14 Week 1 win over Iowa Falls-Alden. The Sailors responded to both of the Cadets' touchdowns with points on the ensuing possessions, and running back Ray Seidel tacked on a late score to seal the victory. Columbus' balanced offense will now be tested by a Hudson team that has won 13 consecutive regular-season games and reached last year's Class A final. ... Hudson, the top-ranked team in this week's Class A AP poll, graduated some key pieces from last year's team. The Pirates still feature a strong collection of skill players. That group includes quarterback Jacob Murray, who passed for 126 yards and three touchdowns, and Christian Seres, who rushed for 151 yards and three scores in the opener. Trey Jochumsen recorded an interception and recovered a fumble for a Hudson defense led by Ethan Fulcher's 10 solo tackles.
- Columbus coach Brad Schmit: "This is why you play the game, to be in these kind of match-ups. While they (Hudson) lost a lot of good players, obviously they know how to win. We're trying to get to the point where the expectation is we're going to come out and play well and compete. I think we got a little taste of that on Friday. These kids put the work in and they're not going to back down from anybody."
-- Compiled by Sports Writer Nick Petaros
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.