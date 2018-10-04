No. 9 Columbus (5-1)
at No. 4 Waukon (5-1)
- When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
- Where: Waukon High School
- Last week: Columbus pulled out a dramatic 22-16 victory over Anamosa that secured the program's first winning season since 2010. Waukon socked Oelwein 46-16.
- Last meeting: Waukon pinned a 51-7 loss on Columbus a year ago on its way to the Class 2A state championship.
- What to watch: This is a key game in the district and especially for a Columbus team that hasn't been in the top 10 in more than a decade and hasn't been 6-1 since 1995. Waukon has had the Sailors' number five of the past six seasons, but in 2015 Columbus nearly upset the Indians (30-27), who went on to finish 10-2. Statistically, both teams are balanced between the run and the pass and both rank among 2A's top 10 in total offense (400.7 yards per game for Columbus, 396.5 for Waukon), scoring (33.8 for Columbus, 35.7 for Waukon) and interceptions (12 for the Sailors, nine for the Indians). Statistically, Columbus quarterback Parker Westhoff has completed 58 percent of his passes for 1,017 yards and 10 TDs, Ray Seidel has rushed for 593 yards (9.1 per carry), Kobe Nobis has added 526 rushing yards (5.7 avg.) and Kaden Ludwig (25 catches, 370 yards) leads a quartet of Sailors with double-digit receptions. ... Waukon sophomore QB Creed Welch has hit 63 percent of his passes for 972 yards and 11 TDs with just two interceptions, Dawson Baures has 654 rushing yards (7.8 avg.) and 26 pass receptions for 563 yards along with 15 total TDs, Ethan O'Neill has 391 rushing yards (6.6 avg.) and Michael Sweeney has caught 29 passes for 417 yards. Defensively, Brady Sullivan has 46.5 tackles, including seven TFLs and three sacks.
- Columbus coach Brad Schmit: On the Sailors: "The message has been consistent from us ... you've got to handle success the same way you handle a loss. You've got to keep your head down and keep grinding it out. You can't win on Friday if you don't win on Monday through Thursday.
"We just need to come out and start fast. Our kids hopefully come out and understand right from the get-go that we're here to play and we're here to compete. We definitely want to come out and make a statement to let people know we belong in the mix of the top teams in Class 2A."
On Waukon: "They're the defending state champs, they have an unbelievable culture up there and Coach (Chad) Beerman has done an incredible job. They are kind of the gold standard of football programs, not only in 2A but I would say across the state. They're going to be good. They're going to be very well-coached. They will be the team that has the best athletes we've played thus far and they will come off the ball the hardest of anybody we've seen so far."
