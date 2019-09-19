No. 3 Cedar Falls (3-0)
at No. 5 Bettendorf (3-0)
- When: Friday, 7:15 p.m.
- Where: TouVelle Stadium, Bettendorf
- Last meeting: Cedar Falls pulled off a 29-23 win in the UNI-Dome.
- Last week: Bettendorf's Harrison Bey-Buie ran for 246 yards and three TDs in a 49-7 win over Dubuque Hempstead. Cedar Falls rallied past No. 8 Ankeny 28-27.
- What to watch: This top 10 matchup features two teams without any major weaknesses. Bettendorf relies on a powerful ground game led by Bey-Buie, who already has 598 yards and 10 touchdowns and averages 10.5 per carry. Quarterback Joe Bryne is 20 of 40 for 261 yards and two TDs, but has been picked off four times. He has rushed for 168 yards (7.3 avg.). Four receivers have at least four catches and 43 receiving yards. ... Cedar Falls quarterback Cael Loecher is 34 of 57 (59.6 percent) passing for 445 yards and five TDs with one interception. Ben Sernett has caught 16 of those throws for 234 yards and three scores, and Trey Campbell has scored on two of his five receptions. Ryan Ostrich (221 yards, 7.9 per carry) and Bo Grosse (178, 8.1) have been a strong duo in the running game. Caiden Barnett has 25 tackles for the Tiger defense and Eli Mickey 20 while Collin Bohnenkamp has seven tackles for a loss and four sacks among his 15 tackles. Both teams have forced six turnovers through three games.
- Cedar Falls coach Brad Remmert: On the win over Ankeny, "The best thing we learned is our kids will fight back. When we got down in the fourth quarter, we needed to score and they responded. I think it's good to be in those tough, tight ball games, especially early to find out areas you need to work on. To come out with a win against a top 10 team was a bonus. That's going to help us going into this week."
On Bettendorf, "This is another good team. Offensively, that running back is really good. He's a physical runner. They have a big offensive line and a big tight end they use as an h-back. It'll be a challenge for our defense. It's a tough place to play going down to Bettendorf. We've faced them in the playoffs, but we haven't been down there in my 25 years at Cedar Falls."
