No. 2 Cedar Falls (4-0)
at Dub. Hempstead (1-3)
- When: Friday, 7:15 p.m.
- Where: Dalzell Field, Dubuque
- Radio: KCFI (1250 AM, 105.1 FM)
- Last week: Cedar Falls knocked off second-ranked Bettendorf, 29-23 while Hempstead dropped a 23-22 heartbreaker at Iowa City High.
- Last meeting: The Tigers and Mustangs last met in 2013 with Cedar Falls taking a 19-16 victory.
- What to watch: Cedar Falls is coming off a big win while Hempstead is coming off its third one-possession loss. The Mustangs fell to Davenport North 11-10 and to Bettendorf 29-21 in addition to last week's setback. ... Cedar Falls is a handful offensively, averaging 36.2 points and 320 yards per game. Cael Loecher has completed 62 percent of his 63 passes for 601 yards and 10 TDs without an interception. Bo Grosse has 311 rushing yards in the featured back role with Sam Gary recovering from an injury. Logan Wolf has 22 pass receptions for 397 yards and eight TDs. Kicker Matthew Cook is perfect on PATs and 3-for-3 on field goals. Defensively, Jack Campbell has 32 tackles and Tate Johnson 30. ... Hempstead's Aidan Dunne has completed 49 percent of his passes for 413 yards and two scores with five interceptions. Chase Sabers has 319 rushing yards and Reed Snitker 202 (8.4 per carry). Tanner Meier has 19 catches for 160 yards.
- Cedar Falls coach Brad Remmert: "That's the big thing ... after getting a good win against a great team like Bettendorf, you've got to get the kids reeled back in. The good thing is we're starting district play now. They know the deal with district this year is they are only taking the district champ, so I think they are focused in on what we're doing and finding ways to get better."
On Hempstead: "They're sitting 1-3, but they played Bettendorf a heck of a game and were up 14-5, they lost 11-10 to Davenport North when they missed three field goals and they got beat last week by one point. They're going to be a good team. They'll be a physical team and they're very well-coached."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.