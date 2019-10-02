No. 2 Cedar Falls (5-0)
at C.R. Jefferson (3-2)When: Thursday, 7:15 p.m.
Where: Kingston Stadium, Cedar Rapids
Last meeting: Cedar Falls secured a 38-7 win over Jefferson inside the UNI-Dome last season on the second week of district play.
Last week: Cedar Falls came up with a goal-line stand to edge Hempstead, 21-17. Jefferson overcame a third-quarter deficit to defeat Waterloo West, 31-21.
What to watch: Cedar Falls will look to become more consistent with its passing game and clean up offensive miscues that allowed Dubuque Hempstead to nearly secure an upset on Friday. A pair of short drives to start the second half allowed the Mustangs to swing momentum in their favor. ... Cedar Falls coach Brad Remmert hopes to get some key players back on the field. Lineman Sawyer Jacobson and defensive end Trey Weimer missed last week’s game, while kicker and key defender Bryce Albaugh played through illness. ... Jefferson is much improved from last season. The J-Hawks’ defense has cut the number of points allowed in half from 26 to 13 through five weeks. On offense, Jefferson features a triple-option trio of shifty running back Ezeki Leggins, quarterback Jacob Coyle and fullback Jacobson Thompson. The J-Hawks will also use Leggins out of the wildcat formation and attempt run-pass option plays.
Cedar Falls coach Brad Remmert: On the short week of preparation, “You don’t add a bunch of stuff, but you take your best stuff and you really rep it and go back to the fundamentals. The blocking, the tackling, we just need to improve in those areas on a short week against a real solid Jefferson team.”
On Jefferson, “They’re physical up front. I’m impressed with the way they rally to the football. They’re not afraid to hit you. There’s some kids on that team that have been three-year starters.”
— Compiled by Sports Writer Nick Petaros
