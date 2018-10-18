No. 2 Cedar Falls (8-0, 4-0)
at No. 9 C.R. Prairie (7-1, 4-0)
- Time: Friday, 7:15 p.m.
- Location: Prairie High Stadium, Cedar Rapids
- Radio: KCFI (1250 AM, 105.1 FM)
- Last week: Cedar Falls blanked Dubuque Senior 41-0 while Prairie rocked Waterloo West 70-14.
- Last meeting: The Tigers defeated the Hawks 28-7 in the opening round of the Class 4A playoffs last season.
- What to watch: How well Cedar Falls handles Prairie star running back Keegan Simmons will go a long way toward determining a winner Friday. Simmons, a 6-foot-2, 205-pounder, leads Class 4A and ranks second statewide with 1,755 rushing yards (7.8 yards per carry) and has handled the ball on 50.5 percent of the Hawks' offensive plays. Simmons had 129 rushing yards and a TD on 27 carries when the teams met in last year's playoffs. Prairie leads the state in rushing yards (3,163) and is fourth in total offense. On the other hand, Cedar Falls has one of the state's best defenses. The Tigers have allowed an average of 4.6 points per game to date with five shutouts. Only one opponent has scored more than a touchdown (Bettendorf), and CF has allowed a total of seven points in its last 16 quarters. In district play, both teams have defeated Dubuque Senior, Dubuque Hempstead, Cedar Rapids Jefferson and Waterloo West. Cedar Falls' average margin of victory in those games is 43.3-1.8, while the Hawks' is 47-10. Tiger senior Logan Wolf is putting together an eye-opening season. He has 45 pass receptions for 739 yards and 15 touchdowns, along with three punt return TDs. Sustaining drives will be important for the Tigers Friday against a Prairie team that controls the ball with its ground game and limits its opponents' offensive snaps.
- Cedar Falls coach Brad Remmert: "It'll be a playoff-type atmosphere down there for the district title. We've had a pretty good rivalry with these guys over the years. It should be a fun atmosphere for our kids to go down and play in."
On the playoffs: "The only thing we can control is us. We need to prepare the best we can and go down and get a win. We can't control how everybody else in the state does."
On Prairie: "They are a totally different preparation than what we've been up against. They want to run the football with misdirection, creating angles ... a lot of old wing-T principles. Our defense is looking forward to the challenge of trying to slow them down. Simmons is a 6-2, 205-pound kid. It's one thing to be in the right spot and another thing to get him on the ground."
