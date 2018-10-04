No. 2 Ced. Falls (6-0, 2-0)
at Wat. West (3-3, 0-2)
- When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
- Where: Memorial Stadium, Waterloo
- Last week: Cedar Falls steamrolled Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 38-7. West dropped a last-second decision to Dubuque Senior, 27-20.
- Last meeting: Cedar Falls won 38-0 in Waterloo.
- Game notes: After starting the season 3-1, West has dropped back-to-back games in which it led in either the third or fourth quarters. The Wahawks have moved the ball effectively passing and rushing as junior Carter Maske has passed for 833 yards and 10 touchdowns against three interceptions. West will try to find ways to get the ball to Tanner Pollock, who has scored eight touchdowns -- four rushing and four receiving. ... Led by Iowa linebacker recruit Jack Campbell, Cedar Falls has posted three shutouts and the seven points Jefferson scored last week came late against reserve players. Offensively, the Tigers are as diverse as ever. Cael Loecher is completing 61.8 percent of his passes and has thrown for 859 yards and 14 scores. Bo Grosse and Sam Gary have combined for 628 rushing yards and eight more scores, and Logan Wolf has 729 total yards, which includes 12 touchdown receptions. ... Special teams could play a huge role in the game. Cedar Falls has blocked punts in back-to-back games, recovering one for a touchdown against Jefferson. Kicker Matthew Cook has 19 out of 39 touchbacks on kickoffs, which could counter balance a West return game that features Zeph Toe and Isaac Tolbert, a duo that has averaged 29.6 yards per return.
- Cedar Falls coach Brad Remmert: "They are a very well-coached team, especially on offense. Lonnie does a great job of preparing that offense to make it tough on defenses.
"We've just got to keep finding little things to improve on. We need some solid drives early on to put some points on the scoreboard."
- West coach Lonnie Moore: "We're not finishing. We are not finishing drives. We are not getting off the field on third downs ... things that are crucial to having success on the field.
"Cedar Falls is very talented, two or three Division I-type players. This year they have some players who are playing at a different level and that helps."
