No. 3 Cedar Falls (7-0, 3-0)
at Dubuque Senior (5-2, 2-1)
- When: Friday, 7:15 p.m.
- Where: Dalzell Field, Dubuque
- Last meeting: Cedar Falls rolled to a 41-0 victory a year ago in the UNI-Dome.
- Last week: Both teams defeated metro rivals. Cedar Falls topped Waterloo West 48-17 while Senior edged Hempstead 36-28.
- What to watch: Senior features an explosive offense and Class 4A's leading passer in Tommy Casey. What makes the Rams so dangerous, notes Cedar Falls coach Brad Remmert, is their balance and their speed. Casey is 106 of 174 (61 percent) for 1,633 yards and 12 touchdowns with three interceptions. Kendrick Watkins-Hogue has caught 48 of those passes for 939 yards and eight TDs and averages 20.2 yards per catch. Senior's multi-dimensional ground game is led by Cain McWilliams with 816 yards (5.7 per carry), while the Rams also use receivers Hunter Preston and Watkins-Hogue in the backfield at times. Kicker Adam Wessels is 6-for-8 on field goals. ... Cedar Falls, which will put a 22-game regular-season winning streak on the line, can generate its share of offense, too. The Tigers are the fourth-highest scoring team in 4A at 35.9 points per game and quarterback Cael Loecher ranks eighth in 4A passing with 1,237 yards (92 of 141, 14 TDs, 4 interceptions). Ryan Ostrich has 567 rushing yards (5.7 per carry) and Bo Grosse 223 (5.9 avg.). Ben Sernett's 33 catches for 405 yards and five TDs top a deep receiving corps. Defensively, Cedar Falls is led by Caiden Barnett (40.5 tackles), Eli Mickey (34.5) and Collin Bohnenkamp (34.5 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks).
- Cedar Falls coach Brad Remmert: "It's a much-improved Senior team. Their two losses -- one was in week one to Linn-Mar by seven points and the other was 43-40 to Cedar Rapids Prairie. Offensively, they are really explosive. They're about as balanced an offense as we've faced. We're not dealing with a one-dimensional team."
