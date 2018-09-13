No. 2 Bettendorf (3-0)
at No. 3 Cedar Falls (3-0)
- When: Friday, 7:15 p.m.
- Where: UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls
- Last week: Jack Campbell's blocked punt sparked a run of four second-half touchdowns as Cedar Falls won at Ankeny, 28-7. Bettendorf won at Hempstead, 29-21, after the Mustangs scored a late touchdown to narrow the final score.
- Last meeting: Bettendorf beat Cedar Falls, 35-7, in the 2011 Class 4A state semifinals.
- What to watch: This final week of Class 4A non-district play features a potential playoff preview. Bettendorf already owns a 10-7 win over the No. 6 Iowa City West team that eliminated Cedar Falls from last year's postseason. Dual-threat quarterback Carter Bell leads the Bulldogs' offense with 316 rushing yards at 7 per carry, and 242 yards through the air. Iowa State football recruit and track star Darien Porter, who recorded the key touchdown catch against Iowa City West, was held out of last week's win over Hempstead after suffering a foot injury. Porter was limited in practice Tuesday. ... Cedar Falls also has a key playmaker on offense being evaluated on a day-to-day basis. The Tigers' top returning rusher from last season, Sam Gary, missed Friday's game against Ankeny with an injury. Bo Grosse tallied 113 yards and two touchdowns in his place, and was a key to the Tigers' pass protection by picking up blitzing defenders. Similar to Porter, Logan Wolf is a valuable playmaker for Cedar Falls with 13 catches for 252 yards and six touchdowns. Linebackers Jack Campbell and Tate Johnson have combined for 43.5 tackles to lead a CF defense that has allowed just seven points in three games.
- Cedar Falls coach Brad Remmert: On Bettendorf, "Carter Bell at quarterback can do a lot of things to beat you with his arm, but he really scares you on his feet, just because he makes a lot of things happen. ... Looking at them, it's your traditional Bett defense. They're going to play very, very physical and they're going to hit real hard."
On the opportunity to play another highly rated team, "It's going to be a great test for our kids. To have it in the Dome, I'm hoping our fans come out in big numbers to see a real good high school football game. It's going to be a good measuring stick for down the road."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.