No. 7 Ankeny Centennial (2-0)

at Waterloo West (2-0)

  • When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
  • Where: Memorial Stadium, Waterloo
  • Last week: West avenged a loss from a season ago with a 34-0 home win over Mason City. Centennial dominated Urbandale, 41-0.
  • Last meeting: This is the first meeting between these teams.
  • What to watch: West coach Lonnie Moore describes Centennial's defense as a unit that excels with speed over size. The Jaguars have a defensive front that plays like linebackers and a corps of linebackers that has played like defense backs as they've opened the season with back-to-back shutouts. On offense, Centennial has used a multi-dimensional rushing attack of Gabe Goodwin (29 carries, 172 yards), Avery Gates (21 carries, 154 yards) and Tyler Cahill (27 carries, 131 yards). ... Moore saw growth within his youthful West team from week one to two with increased endurance allowing more players to make an impact through four quarters. Junior Isaac Tolbert is coming off a breakthrough game in which he rushed for 165 yards on 17 carries. Classmate Carter Maske was an efficient 8 of 11 passing for 69 yards. Senior linebacker Noah Susong led West's shutout last week with 14 tackles -- including four for loss and a sack. Amel Saric and Mason Tomlinson added interceptions.
  • West coach Lonnie Moore: "The guys have gotten a lot better, but we've still got a long way to go. We're still trying to improve as a young team. We look at it as a challenge of they're trying to stop us from improving. 

"I think this will be a great experience for our young guys to come out and play a team like this -- a team that's constantly in the playoffs. They're where we want to be."

-- Compiled by Sports Writer Nick Petaros

