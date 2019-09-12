No. 8 Ankeny (1-1) at
No. 3 Cedar Falls (2-0)
- When: Friday, 7:15 p.m.
- Where: UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls
- Last week: Ankeny beat Johnson 20-7, while Cedar Falls rolled past Iowa City High, 52-7.
- Last meeting: Ankeny led 7-0 at halftime last year before Cedar Falls scored 28 unanswered points in the second half to win 28-7.
- What to watch: This will be the best opponent the Tigers have seen in three games. The Hawks opened with a 17-14 loss to now No. 2 Ankeny Centennial before rebounding to beat then No. 8 Johnston, 20-7. The Hawks feature one of the top players in the state in 6-foot-4, 190-pound receiver Brody Brecht, who already has offers from Iowa and Iowa State. In two games this fall, Brecht has seven catches for 209 yards and an 84-yard touchdown. Ankeny has run more (61) than pass (38), but has had more success through the air as quarterback Jase Bauer is 24 of 37 for 391 yards and three touchdowns. Colin Kadolph is the team's leading rusher with 61 yards on 16 carries. The Hawks are coached by former Northern Iowa assistant Rick Nelson. ... For Cedar Falls, Bo Grosse, who scored a pair of touchdowns against Ankeny last season, has rushed for 170 yards on 17 carries, while Ryan Ostrich has added 142 on 15 carries and has scored four times. Veteran quarterback Cael Loecher has thrown for 330 yards and three scores with Ben Sernett serving has his favorite receiver with 12 catches for 166 yards.
- Cedar Falls coach Brad Remmert: On Ankeny, "Offensively, they do a great job with their scheme and putting pressure on you with their big receiver. He is a good player. It will be a challenge for our defense to slow them down. They play a 3-4 on defense and all three of the down kids are good players, come off super hard. They were a young team last year, played a lot of juniors and sophomores, so they have a year under their belt. This will be the biggest measuring stick so far this year to see where this team is at."
On the Tigers, " Offensively, we were efficient moving the ball in a lot of different sets. Defensively, we talked about running to the ball and creating turnovers and we forced two fumbles and blocked a punt last week, which I consider like a turnover."
