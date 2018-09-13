Newton (1-2) at
Waterloo East (0-3)
- When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
- Where: Memorial Stadium, Waterloo
- Last week: Newton beat Ottumwa, 35-14, while East lost a back-and-forth affair to Webster City, 45-36.
- Last meeting: Newton won, 56-26, in Newton last season.
- What to watch: For the second consecutive week, East will face an offense that attacks defenses from all over the field. Newton has four runners who have rushed for more than 130 yards, led by Will Cheny's 198 yards. Dylan Farver and Josh Miller have each rushed for three touchdowns. Cardinal quarterback Kyle Long has completed 24 of 48 passes for 280 yards and a touchdown. ... East quarterback Dylan Reyes ranks 11th in Class 3A with 568 passing yards. He has completed 38 of 69 passes with three touchdown passes. Tyrell Newman has hauled in seven balls for 219 yards and two scores. Kendall Robinson continues to lead the Trojans with 187 rushing yards, while Reyes has added 104 on the ground. Ahkil Muhammad leads East with 47 1/2 tackles, including 10 for loss.
- East coach Xavier Leonard: "We are still a very positive group that feels we are on the verge of getting things done. We just have to keep the course, stick with the plan.
"Newton runs a similar type of offense as Webster City, not quite the same, but similar. They are going to overload the line of scrimmage, look for angles and try to run off tackle. We've got to stop it. That is the challenge to our team is to see if we learned anything last week."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.