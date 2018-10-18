Monticello (5-3, 3-1)
at Columbus (6-2, 3-1)
- When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
- Where: T.J. McLaughlin Field, Columbus High
- Last week: Columbus held off North Fayette Valley 35-34. Monticello rolled past Oelwein 50-14.
- Last meeting: Monticello knocked off the Sailors 35-14 in last year's regular-season finale.
- What to watch: These teams have similar numbers, but they go about their business in different ways. In district play, Monticello has defeated Oelwein by 36 points, Anamosa by two, North Fayette Valley by seven and lost 40-12 to Waukon. Columbus topped Oelwein by 54, Anamosa by six, NFV by one and fell 38-12 to Waukon. Columbus averages 31.3 points and allows 18.6. Monticello averages 31.4 and has allowed 27.3 per game. Columbus has 17 takeaways on the season with 14 interceptions (five by Kaden Ludwig). Monticello has 20 takeaways with 15 picks (six by Tony Wallerich). The Panthers rank third in Class 2A with 1,933 passing yards and seventh with 3,269 total yards. The Sailors are 20th in passing yards (1,267) and 15th in total yards (2,870). Monticello has completed 58 percent of its passes and averages 13.6 yards per completion. Columbus has connected on 57 percent and gains 13.1 per completion. In the rushing game, the Panthers average 5.5 yards per carry, the Sailors 6.3. Monticello's Luke Stahlberg has 1,065 rushing yards while five Panthers have at least 19 pass receptions. Quarterback Jeff Carlson has thrown for 1,869 yards.
- Columbus coach Brad Schmit: On a possible playoff berth: "I don't want to get into too many hypotheticals, but if we win I'd like to think we have a pretty good shot. We need to focus on us, come out and play well and let the chips fall where they may. To have an opportunity to close it out at home and potentially clinch a playoff berth after the lows this program has seen means the world. We're going to put it all on the table Friday and we're going to come out and these guys are going to play their hearts out."
On Monticello: "It's a contrast in style from what we saw last week and what we will see this week in terms of pass-run. We've got a good idea what we're going to see. We've got to do a good job tackling ... rally to the ball and make sure we wrap up."
