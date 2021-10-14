Prep football preview: Metro Capsules and Other Friday Games to Watch

Columbus Catholic at Sumner-Fredericksburg

When: Friday, 7 p.m. | Where

: Sumner

Records

: Columbus (5-2). Sumner-Fredericksburg (2-5)

Last week

: Columbus received a forfeit from Postville. Sumner-Fredericksburg lost to Dyersville Beckman, 28-0.

Last meeting

: Columbus won 28-0 last fall.

Game Notes

: The Sailors are already locked into the 1A playoff field, but this game still carries a lot of weight. A victory could secure a home game or two for the playoffs which start for 8-Man, A, 1A, and 2A teams next Friday. Columbus had an extra week of rest to get some banged up players healthy. The Cougars want to run the football as they have rushed the ball 273 times and passed it just 46. Kade Mitchell has 432 rush yards and quarterback Peyton Schmitz has tallied 296.

Quoting Columbus coach Brad Schmit:

On playoff front, “We are in playoff mode. Our main focus is to go out Friday and play four solid quarters of football in all three phases of the game. We are excited about where ware at and excited about the potential of where we can go.”

On his team, “The bye week came at a good time. Our players had some nice recovery time. We got to go out and make sure we are sharp because we have been off for 14 days in terms of competing, playing in a game.”

Cedar Falls at Bettendorf

When: Friday, 7:30 p.m. | Where

: Bettendorf

Records

: Cedar Falls (5-2). Bettendorf (3-4)

Last week

: Cedar Falls beat Hempstead, 42-28, while Bettendorf received a forfeit from Iowa City West.

Last meeting

: Bettendorf won 24-14 in the 2019 4A playoffs.

Game notes

: For the second consecutive week Cedar Falls will be breaking in a new quarterback. Two weeks ago, Hunter Jacobson went down with a knee injury against Cedar Rapids Kennedy. Last week, new starter Gavin Steege suffered a leg injury against Hempstead. Wide receiver Trey Campbell took over in place of Steege. Bettendorf is having a down season compared to its standards. The Bulldogs have made 23 consecutive appearances, 36 overall, in the 4A/5A playoff field, but need a victory Friday to keep its chances for No. 24 alive. Quarterback Christian Kautz has passed for 857 yards and eight scores.

Quoting Cedar Falls coach Brad Remmert:

On quarterback situation, “It was one of those things where Steege came in and was playing really well. Unfortunately he suffered a serious injury and we’re back to the drawing board. Trey can do somethings. We’ve worked a couple other guys. We will make a final decision Thursday before we head down there on how we play it.”

On how to help new qb, “What you got to do is simplify the package and narrow it down. You find out what they are comfortable, confident with and you put together a plan. I know the kids are comfortable with whomever we will have back there and know we still have the ability to move the football.”

Dub. Hempstead at Waterloo West

When: Friday, 7:30 p.m. | Where

: Memorial Stadium, Waterloo

Records

: Hempstead (3-4). West (3-4).

Last week

: Hempstead lost to Cedar Falls (42-28). West beat Jefferson (69-14).

Last meeting

:

Game Notes

: This is a must win game for both teams. Hempstead needs the victory to strengthen its playoff chances, especially with season-finale at home against No. 1 Cedar Rapids Kennedy. West with a win gets to .500 and it closes at Ottuwma (1-6) with a chance for a winning record and back-to-back playoff berths. Hempstead can score points. The Mustangs have scored 28 or more points in five-straight games. Quarterback Noah Pettinger has passed for 1,449 yards and 12 scores and he leads the Mustangs with 384 rushing yards. The Wahawks will have five or six players who have missed the last two weeks back in their lineup, including standout two-way playmaker Jeremiah Feahn.

Quoting West coach Lonnie Moore:

On Hempstead, “They have a really good offense. I watched the film against Cedar Falls and they moved the ball well. Their quarterback is a big part of that offense and they have two receivers we need to know where there at all times.”

On the playoffs, ”A win gives us a shot at the playoffs and the ability to finish with a winning record. Our team goal at the start of the season was to make the playoffs and put up a banner in the gym.”

Waterloo East at No. 9 Decorah

When: Friday, 7:30 p.m. | Where

: Decorah

Records

: East (1-6). Decorah (5-2)

Last week

: East lost to Western Dubuque (55-21), Decorah beat Marion (52-6).

Last meeting

: Decorah won 45-8 last year.

Game notes

: Decorah cracked the Class 4A rankings at No. 9. The Vikings have won four straight since losing a non-district game to West Delaware on Sept. 10. Quarterback Keenan Tyler has thrown for 1,071 yards and 14 scores, and he leads the team with 396 rushing yards. Joesph Bockman has caught 29 passes for 347 yards and five scores.

Other Games to Watch No. 5 West Delaware at No. 6 Independence

When: Friday, 7:30 p.m. | Where

: Independence

Records

: West Delaware (6-1). Independence (7-0)

Game notes

: The Hawks only loss came in week two to Class 4A’s third-ranked Xavier. WD owns ranked wins over Decorah (42-21), and Waverly-Shell Rock (14-6). QB Kyle Cole stirs the drink that runs the Hawks’ offense. He has rushed for 674 yards and passed for 649. This will easily be the Mustangs toughest opponent to date. Indee features Class 3A’s leading rusher in Marcus Beatty (192-1,658-19) and a complimentary passing attack from Mitchell Johnson (65-105-865-15).

North Tama at No. 5 Grundy Center

When: Friday, 7 p.m. | Where

: Grundy Center

Record

s: North Tama (6-1). Grundy Center (6-1).

Game notes:

This was set to be a Top Ten showdown for the out-right Class A, District 3 title, but North Tama was upset last week by Wapsie Valley. Grundy Center has won five-straight since losing 13-10 to Class 1A Dike-New Hartford in week two. This game will feature the high-flying passing attack of the Redhawks, led by quarterback Gabe Kopriva’s 2,095 passing yards, against a Spartan defense that has allowed just four touchdowns in eight games.

No. 5 Waverly-Shell Rock at Western Dubuque

When: Friday, 7:30 p.m. | Where

: Epworth

Records

: Waverly-Shell Rock (6-1). Western Dubuque (4-3)

Game notes: Western Dubuque is fighting for a 4A playoff spot. The Bobcats stand one game behind WSR and Decorah in the 4A-2 standings and a win Friday would push WD back into contention for the two automatic qualifying spots in 4A-2. A win for the Go-Hawks would lock up an automatic playoff berth for WSR, who closes the season at home against Decorah.

