Mason City (0-1) at
Waterloo West (1-0)
- When: Friday, 7 p.m.
- Where: Memorial Stadium, Waterloo
- Last week: West kicked off its season with a 34-20 win over metro rival Waterloo East. Mason City absorbed a 48-0 defeat on its home field at the hands of Fort Dodge.
- Last meeting: Mason City edged West 29-28 a year ago for one of its two wins.
- What to watch: The Mohawks are breaking in a new offense and a new quarterback and were unable to find any rhythm last week against Fort Dodge, finishing with just 74 net yards. Running backs Marcos Cervantes and K.J. Barkema saw action a year ago and gained 213 and 159 yards, respectively, while leading receiver Joseph Quintero returns after grabbing 18 passes for 276 yards and six TDs. Defensively, Mason City surrendered 574 yards in its opener, including 370 through the air on 14 completions in 17 attempts with four TDs -- three of them covering 50 or more yards. West enjoyed a balanced attack against East. Carter Maske threw for 192 yards and a TD. Tanner Pollock turned three receptions into 137 yards and a score and rushed for 83 yards on seven attempts. Noah Susong led a hard-nosed defensive effort with 12 tackles, including 2.5 for losses.
- West coach Lonnie Moore: "We learned a lot about our team. Being so young and inexperienced, we were excited about the way they started and the way they came out. We want to make big improvement in week two. We don't want to make the same mistakes in week two.
On Mason City: "They're really well-coached, and they were really physical with us last year. Hopefully, we understand they are a good team and they will be physical up front and we've got to take care of some things."
-- Compiled by Sports Editor Doug Newhoff
