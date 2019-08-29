JESUP — It’s time to be freakish.
That is the mantra that Jesup football coach Tim Sauer has been preaching to his J-Hawks in the offseason and in preseason workouts leading up to Jesup’s season-opener Friday at Hudson.
Freak may come off as a little harsh, but not in the way Sauer is using it.
“One thing, in my second year, is the guys having a freak mentality,” Sauer said. “That is having expectations in the weight room and being a freak about it. It’s about how you act outside of football and how you treat people and being a freak about it.”
To paraphrase, Sauer said it is about teaching the right behaviors and if his athletes attack football and life by doing the right things all the time, with a freak mindset, winning will follow and his athletes will go on to be better men in life and work after football is over.
The second step for a program that has gone 6-22 since making the playoffs in 2015, is sticking together when it feels like maybe the wheels are loose and instead of tightening the bolts, letting the wheels fall off.
“We’ve been talking about execution and having a positive attitude and how that is going to transfer more into our games on Friday more so than X’s and O’s,” Sauer said.
In his first season, Sauer and the J-Hawks went 2-7 while playing a lot of sophomores. A year older and a year wiser, Sauer said he needs that group to take a big step forward.
“Our strength will be at the skill positions,” Sauer said. “We are going to be rather young up front, but we were young last year. We played some sophomores and they went through a bit of a learning curve. But now those guys are our leaders and that has been really helpful, really beneficial so far.
“You see those kids pulling others aside and saying this is how we do stuff.”
Junior Jase Pilcher is back at quarterback after completing 71 passes for 886 yards and eight scores a year ago. His favorite target, Cooper Fuelling, also returns after catching 35 passes for 401 yards and four scores.
Two of the team’s top three runners are also back in Tanner Cole (55-319-3) and Joe Giarratano (64-147-1).
Defensively, Keaton Roscovious recorded 43 tackles in 2018, and Fuelling added 31 1/2 as a defensive back.
“We like to spread it out, and we like to throw,” Sauer said. “Having Jase back, it means so much because last year as a sophomore he was just playing, trying to grasp the offense. Now, it’s about going out there ready and leading ... setting the tone for all the other guys.”
Sauer added the keys for success will be having an offense that limits negative plays and runs a high percentage of productive plays, and a defense that is able to consistently get off the field on third downs.
