Jesup

Returning letterwinners

Player;Ht.;Wt.;year

Quarterback

Jase Pilcher;5-7;119;Jr.

Backs/receivers

Cooper Fuelling;5-9;148;Sr

Brady Dahl;5-7;127;Jr.

Tanner Cole;5-9;142;Jr.

Joe Giarratano;5-5;132;Sr.

Offensive linemen

Cole Oberbroeckling;5-10;240;Sr.

Keaton Roscovious;5-7;160;Sr.

Defensive linemen

Cole Oberbroeckling;5-10;240;Sr.

Luke VanBrocklin;6-1;176;Sr.

Linebackers

Keaton Roscovious;5-7;160;Sr.

Defensive back

Cooper Fuelling;5-9;148;Sr

2019 schedule

Aug. 30;at Hudson

Sept. 6;Oelwein

Sept. 13;MFL Mar-Mac

Sept. 20;at BCLUW

Sept. 27;South Hardin

Oct. 4;at North Linn

Oct. 11;Dike-New Hartford

Oct. 18;at Iowa City Regina

Oct. 25;East Marshall

2018 results

Regular season (2-7)

Aug. 24;Hudson 46, Jesup 8

Aug. 31;Oelwein 40, Jesup 27

Sept. 7;MFL 48, Jesup 20

Sept. 14;Jesup 35, BCLUW 6

Sept. 21;South Hardin 34, Jesup 12

Sept. 28;North Linn 23, Jesup 0

Oct. 5;Dike-New Hartford 59, Jesup 0

Oct. 12;Iowa City Regina 42, Jesup 22

Oct. 19;Jesup 18, East Marshall 7

Playoff history

Total playoff appearances: 2

Most recent playoff appearance: 2015

Key matchup

MFL MarMac

at Jesup

Sept. 13, Jesup

This is a home game to eye as a youthful Jesup team continues to grow and will have two games of experience to shore up holes and weaknesses.

Players to watch

KEATON ROSCOVIOUS, LB: Is among the leading returning tacklers for the J-Hawks.

JASE PILCHER, QB: Passed for 896 yards and eight touchdowns last year as a sophomore