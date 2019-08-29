Ia. Falls-Alden (0-0)
at Columbus (0-0)
- When: Friday, 7 p.m.
- Where: T.J. McLaughlin Field, Waterloo
- Last meeting: Columbus' defense made an opening night statement by holding Iowa Falls-Alden to 35 rushing yards and 158 yards of total offense with 12 tackles for loss and five sacks in a 31-14 Sailor victory.
- What to watch: These are two teams that hope to contend for district titles this season. Columbus has most of its top players returning after a 7-2 season, including productive veterans like running backs Ray Seidel and Kobe Nobis and receivers Cannon Butler and Ben Sinnott. It'll be up to sophomore Carter Gallagher to get the ball into his playmakers' hands and provide a steady hand at quarterback. ... Iowa Falls-Alden returns 10 starters among 17 letterwinners from a 3-6 season that included two losses by six points or less. The Cadets' veteran leaders include quarterback Sam Off (56-120-6, 774 yards, 7 TDs), running back Kyler Hadwiger (736 rushing yards, 6 TDs, 116 receiving yards), receivers Karson Sharar (22 catches, 422 yards, four TDs) and Riley Burke (11-119, 2 TDs), along with defensive standout McKade Eisentrager (52.5 tackles, 10 TFLs, two sacks). Hadwiger also had 48 tackles a year ago while Alberto Salmeron had six TFLs and three sacks. Kicker Ivan Orosco also returns (20-21 PATs, 2-3 FGs).
- Columbus coach Brad Schmit: "They (the Cadets) were super young last year and they've got a lot of kids who got a lot of experience coming back and some pretty good athletes. They were in some tight games last year, and we're expecting them to be much-improved. Based on what they did last year with a lot of underclassmen, I would guess they will do some similar things but you never know."
"The message we've been trying to get across to our guys, and they're probably sick of hearing it, is just 'win the day.' Focus on the fundamentals, play fast, play hard and play together. If we do that, what they do won't have much bearing on what we do.
"You get nine guaranteed opportunities to put a solid product and brand on the field, and we're certainly going to give it our best in those nine opportunities."
-- Compiled by Sports Editor Doug Newhoff
