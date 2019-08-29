Independence

Returning letterwinners

Player;Ht.;Wt.;Year

Quarterback

Logan Schmitt;6-0;185;Sr.

Running back

Kaine Millard;6-2;190;Sr.

Offensive linemen

Christian Kremer;6-4;185;Sr.

Landry Jones;6-0;205;Sr.

Parker Stoner;6-1;220;Sr.

Wide receivers

Brady Webb;5-9;155;Sr.

Blake Bartz;6-3;170;Sr.

Brayden Holt;6-2;155;Sr.

Defensive linemen

Christian Kremer;6-4;185;Sr.

Parker Stoner;6-1;220;Sr.

Linebackers

Cole Davis;6-1;175;Sr.

Kaine Millard;6-2;190;Sr.

Defensive backs

Logan Schmitt;6-0;185;Sr.

Brady Webb;5-9;155;Sr.

Schedule

August

30;Oelwein, 7:30 p.m.

September

6;at South Tama, 7:30 p.m.

13; at Maquoketa, 7:30 p.m.

20; Center Point-Urbana, 7:30 p.m.

27; at West Delaware, 7:30 p.m.

October

4;at Waterloo East, 7:30 p.m.

11;Charles City, 7:30 p.m.

18;at Waverly-Shell Rock, 7:30 p.m.

25;Decorah, 7:30 p.m.

2018 results

Regular season (6-3)

Aug. 24;Independence 51, Oelwein 14

Aug. 31; Independence 54, South Tama 0

Sept. 7; Independence 55, Maquoketa 19

Sept. 14;Ctr. Pt.-Urbana 34, Independence 14

Sept. 21;Independence 31, West Delaware 14

Sept. 28;Independence 52, Waterloo East 12

Oct. 5;Independence 38, Charles City 13

Oct. 12;Waverly-Shell Rock 27, Independence 0

Oct. 19;Decorah 45, Independence 8

Playoff history

Total playoff appearances: 3

Most recent playoff appearance: 2015

Key matchup

West Delaware

at Independence

Sept. 21, Independence

These rivals join Decorah and Waverly-Shell Rock as contenders within a district with plenty of parity. Independence quarterback Logan Schmitt threw for 190 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 150 yards and two scores during last year's 31-14 victory at Manchester that placed the Mustangs in position to win the district entering key tests against Waverly-Shell Rock and Decorah the final two weeks.

Players to watch

LOGAN SCHMITT: Perhaps the district's top returning playmaker, Schmitt passed for 1,414 yards and 18 touchdowns and rushed for 902 and 13 scores last season. He also tallied four interceptions at safety.

COLE DAVIS: This returning first team all-district linebacker is a hard hitter coming off a season in which he recorded 88 tackles. The state wrestling placewinner is a reliable leader within the Mustangs defense.