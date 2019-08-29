INDEPENDENCE — Compete and prepare at a playoff level.
That’s the mission for an Independence football team that returns several key leaders from a 6-3 season in which the Mustangs suffered a Week 9 loss at Decorah with a share of the district championship on the line. Players have been looking forward to this 2019 season since that long bus ride home.
The drive for postseason play has fueled this group of Mustangs.
“We’ve really hit the ground running,” Independence coach Justin Putz said, assessing his team’s initial workouts. “I’d say we have more in right now than any point in time last year. Guys are retaining the information, they’re learning.
“Something we preach is to raise that level to a playoff level. We want to get to playoffs, win a district and do stuff that hasn’t really been done here before. To do that they understand that we’ve got to raise the level, practice better, we’ve got to focus more and do things we haven’t done in the past.”
Two-way starter Logan Schmitt is a valuable difference-maker at the quarterback position and free safety. He passed for 1,414 yards and 18 touchdowns and rushed for another 902 yards and 13 scores last season.
Cutting down on turnovers will be a key for the signal caller who has demonstrated leadership traits since his sophomore year. Schmitt’s No. 2 and 3 targets, Brady Webb and Blake Bartz, have also returned.
You have free articles remaining.
“We’re going to ask a little more out of him, to recognize more stuff pre-snap and to get us into good plays and be able to do more audible stuff on the line,” Putz noted. “One of the things we put a lot of time into is improving the deep ball and throwing downfield more. He has a good arm, and maybe trying to put more touch on it. Put the ball in spots where only his receivers can go up and make plays.”
Complementing Schmitt’s running threat is a potential two-man tandem at running back. Sophomore Marcus Beatty has already demonstrated the ability to catch passes out of the backfield and senior Kaleb Lamphier has experience at the position.
On defense, linebacker Cole Davis will help set the tone after recording 88 tackles a season ago. Toughness was revealed during a game at Charles City in which Davis cut his knee, ended up with 22 stitches, and only missed one drive.
“Cole, I call him kind of a throwback player,” Putz said of the state wrestling placewinner. “He’s an old school, tough middle linebacker. He gets downfield, hits you, and we’re asking him to recognize a little faster, play a little faster.”
Joining Davis as another impact returner is 6-foot-4 defensive end Christian Kremer, who finished with 14 tackles for loss and nine sacks in 2018.
The Mustangs have a total of 17 seniors who Putz expects to contribute in some capacity. Independence’s coach is still searching for a kicker to step up within a special teams group that was a difference-maker last season.
“Last year we were as good of a special teams team as I’ve had in a long time,” Putz said. “I think this group has a chance to do that, as well. That comes with people taking their role very seriously and really coming out and taking pride in it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.