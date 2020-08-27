Prep football preview: Hudson at Columbus

Hudson
at Columbus
- When: Friday, 7 p.m.
- Where: T.J. McLaughlin Field, Waterloo
- Last meeting: Columbus secured a 19-0 shutout over Hudson in Week 2 of the 2019 season. It was one of three shutouts posted by the Sailors' defense.
- What to watch: Hudson moves up from Class A to 1A, while Columbus moves from 2A to 1A. These teams have meet in non-district play the past two seasons. ... Hudson senior Bryce Griffin will make his first career varsity start at quarterback for the Pirates. He was Hudson's top receiver in 2019. Joe Culham will be a key on the ground after running for 513 yards at 5.5 per carry. Ethan Vogt has also stepped up as an option at running back while returning as a starting safety. Blake Johnson and Carter Swope have invested time in the weight room and will be forces on the offensive and defensive line. ... Andy Nunez, David Randall, Alex Buser, Dallas Westhoff, Alex Feldmann and Joe Dunlay return as starters from a Columbus defense that shut out Hudson a season ago. Carter Gallagher is back as the Sailors' starting quarterback.
- Quoting Hudson coach Justin Brekke: "They're a well-coached team offensively and defensively. They don't make a lot of mistakes. ... What kind of team are we, is what we're still trying to figure out. We've had some good practices, some bad practices. We had a good scrimmage last Friday where some kids stepped up."
- Quoting Columbus coach Brad Schmit: "Coach Brekke does a good job and coach Harms really has that (Hudson) defense playing solid football. We're very familiar with one another. ... It's come down to which team blocks, tackles and executes better."
-- Compiled by Sports Writer Nick Petaros
