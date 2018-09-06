East Marshall (0-2)
at Columbus (1-1)
- When: Friday, 7 p.m.
- Where: T.J. McLaughlin Field, Waterloo
- Last week: Columbus was shutout by Hudson, 14-0. East Marshall lost to BCLUW by an identical 14-0 margin.
- Last meeting: East Marshall defeated Columbus, 40-7, during a 2017 Week 3 game in Le Grand.
- What to watch: Columbus has played well entering this year's Homecoming game. The Sailors more than held their own between the 10 yard lines during last week's loss to Class A's top-ranked Hudson, but failed to execute in the red zone. Columbus running back Kobe Nobis is coming off a breakout game. He displayed short area quickness and strong field vision to accumulate 138 rushing yards on 25 carries. Linebacker Donald Patnode leads an improved Sailors defense with 22.5 tackles through two games. ... East Marshall graduated its quarterback and two two receivers from last year's 5-4 team. Running back/linebacker Noah Banstra leads the Mustangs with 175 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 29 carries this season. He also has a team-high 16 tackles.
- Columbus coach Brad Schmit: "They're definitely a group that's not satisfied with where we're at. They want to change the persona of what Columbus football has been and break that stigma that we're soft. They were pleased with their performance (against Hudson), but they're also a group of guys that they look at the things we needed to do better to win. I know a lot of them were upset that we came away with no points."
-- Compiled by Sports Writer Nick Petaros
